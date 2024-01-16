Navigating Menopause: A Personal Journey and Expert Insights

Corrine Pohlman's story is a testament to the struggles many women face during menopause. At 54, her irregular periods led her to fear a recurrence of cancer, only to discover that she was likely beginning menopause. Her experience with common perimenopausal symptoms like hot flushes and sleep difficulties is a shared narrative among women worldwide, highlighting the need for increased awareness and management of menopause.

Understanding Menopause

Dr. Sarah White, CEO of Jean Hailes for Women's Health, explains that menopause, marked by 12 months after the last period, is the cessation of ovarian function. It's a natural phase in a woman's life, and as such, she emphasizes the importance of not catastrophizing it. Instead, she encourages women to embrace the wisdom and opportunities that come with this life stage.

Barriers to Treatment and the Need for a Midlife Consultation

Despite being a natural process, many women face barriers to treatment for menopause, including a lack of knowledgeable GPs, misinformation, stigma, and unproven marketing claims. To address these issues, Dr. Karen Magraith, a GP and former president of the Australasian Menopause Society, suggests people approaching menopause have a 'midlife consultation' to assess general health and take preventative measures. These measures may include maintaining a healthy diet, reducing alcohol intake, quitting smoking, and exercising regularly.

Treatment Options and Their Implications

Dr. Magraith notes that menopausal hormone therapy is the most effective treatment for hot flushes and night sweats associated with menopause. However, this treatment does come with a slight increase in breast cancer risk, making it imperative for women to fully discuss these options with their doctors. Recognizing and managing symptoms of menopause is not only necessary for immediate relief but also for long-term health post-menopause.

Beyond the personal narratives and doctor's insights, the importance of self-care post-menopause is clear. This includes staying active, maintaining balance and bone health, and being mindful of heart health as vulnerability to heart attacks and strokes increases. Furthermore, understanding the causes of weight gain during menopause and implementing strategies to manage and prevent it could effectively reduce the risk of health issues such as diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure.