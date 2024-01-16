Navigating Menopause: A Deep Dive into the Australian Women's Experience

The natural progression of life brings about countless changes, one of which is menopause, a phase often shrouded in misunderstanding and stigma. Australian women, like their counterparts worldwide, navigate this intricate journey, experiencing a myriad of symptoms and seeking ways to cope. The narrative of Corrine Pohlman, an Australian woman who began experiencing perimenopausal symptoms at 54, sheds light on this universal female experience.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Perimenopausal Journey

For Corrine Pohlman, the onset of perimenopause came with irregular periods, hot flushes, and difficulty sleeping. Pohlman, like many others, had to adapt to the unpredictability of her condition, going as far as keeping a fan in every handbag she owned to combat sudden hot flushes. However, Pohlman's experiences are far from unique. According to Sarah White, the chief executive of Jean Hailes for Women's Health, one in four women and gender diverse people undergo moderate to severe perimenopausal symptoms that can considerably impact their quality of life.

Challenges in Treatment and Understanding

Advertisment

While menopause is a natural phase of life, the path to managing its symptoms is often fraught with obstacles. These barriers include a lack of knowledgeable general practitioners, widespread misinformation, societal stigma, and the lure of unproven solutions propagated on social media. Furthermore, menopause is not merely the cessation of a woman's ovaries functioning but is marked by a spectrum of symptoms such as joint pain and difficulty sleeping.

Embracing Menopause: Life Beyond Fifty

Typically reached at the age of 51 in Australia, menopause is not an end but a new phase of life where women continue to contribute, grow, and live vibrantly. Women navigating this journey are advised to partake in a midlife consultation with their general practitioner, maintain a healthy lifestyle with leafy greens, reduced alcohol, no smoking, and regular exercise. A calcium-rich diet is also recommended to enhance bone health, a critical aspect during and beyond menopause.

Therapies and Alternatives: Choosing Wisely

Menopausal hormone therapy (MHT) has been cited as the most effective treatment for hot flushes and night sweats. However, this treatment is not without its caveats, including a small increase in breast cancer risk. Therefore, women are urged to comprehensively assess their individual health history before considering MHT. Alternative treatments such as cognitive behavioral therapy, dietary changes, vaginal estrogen, and other non-hormonal medications are also available. It is crucial to remember that not all treatments are created equal, and women should be wary of unproven supplements and products marketed on social media. Consulting with healthcare professionals for reliable information and treatment options remains paramount.