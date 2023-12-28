en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Navigating Beach Etiquette: An Expert’s Guide for the Australian Summer

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:09 am EST
Navigating Beach Etiquette: An Expert’s Guide for the Australian Summer

As the scorching Australian summer sun bathes the golden sands, beachgoers are jostling for their place under the sky. With the beaches teeming with people, etiquette expert Anna Musson steps in to guide the masses on maintaining decorum amidst the sea and surf.

Maintaining the Sanctity of Personal Space

Musson’s advice starts with the fundamentals – towel placement. She recommends maintaining a respectful distance from fellow beachgoers unless space is sparse. In such a scenario, a closer proximity is acceptable. Musson underscores the importance of communication and eye contact when in doubt about space invasion, reinforcing the age-old adage of ‘when in doubt, ask.’

Engaging with the Young Beach Attendees

When it comes to interacting with other people’s children, Musson advocates a nuanced approach. For those above 10, she advises addressing them directly, while for younger children she suggests speaking to their parents. She cautions against correcting other people’s young children, emphasizing respect for parental authority.

Navigating Displays of Affection and Nudity

Musson counsels restraint regarding public displays of affection, particularly in the vicinity of families. Public nudity, while not recommended, should be exercised discreetly. The beach, she reminds, is a shared public space and should be treated with the dignity it warrants.

Music, Paddleboarding, and Food Etiquette

Musson recommends playing widely accepted, non-offensive music genres at a reasonable volume, and being amenable to turning it down if requested. She encourages paddleboarding, but urges enthusiasts to avoid areas designated for swimming. She also endorses beach barbecues, suggesting that others setting up food nearby could lead to shared meals and enhanced enjoyment of the beach experience.

A Broader Perspective on Beach Etiquette

As the debate over wearing swimwear away from the beach in Australia continues, with a survey revealing that 46% of respondents disapprove, Musson’s guide serves as a timely reminder of maintaining decorum. The fines in Italy for tourists seen in bikinis in towns near beaches, and restrictions faced by Italian tourists in certain cities, underline the global relevance of the topic. As we navigate our way through the summer sands, it is incumbent upon us to respect the rights and sensibilities of others, making the beach a harmonious space for all to enjoy.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Life in South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

South Asian Diaspora in Australia Calls for Recognition of Caste Discrimination

By Geeta Pillai

Brisbane Woman's Donation Attempt Sparks Debate on Op Shops' Selectivity

By Geeta Pillai

Boxing Day Test: Australia Leads, Pakistan Hopes High Amid Missed Centuries

By Salman Khan

Australia Braces for Heatwave Amid Storm Recovery ...
@Australia · 35 mins
Australia Braces for Heatwave Amid Storm Recovery ...
heart comment 0
Sydney Gears Up for Grandest New Year’s Eve Celebration Yet; Property Market Forecast for 2024 Revealed

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Gears Up for Grandest New Year's Eve Celebration Yet; Property Market Forecast for 2024 Revealed
Australia’s EV Market Poised for Significant Expansion in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's EV Market Poised for Significant Expansion in 2024
Australia’s Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Drive for Inclusivity

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Drive for Inclusivity
Burglary at Triple Murder Accused Erin Patterson’s Home Adds Twist to ‘Mushroom Mystery’

By Geeta Pillai

Burglary at Triple Murder Accused Erin Patterson's Home Adds Twist to 'Mushroom Mystery'
Latest Headlines
World News
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
5 mins
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
6 mins
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
A Year of Triumph and Growth: Recapping Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's Journey in 2023
7 mins
A Year of Triumph and Growth: Recapping Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's Journey in 2023
Malawi's Democratic Progressive Party Prepares for Leadership Election: Emphasis on Transparency and Fairness
7 mins
Malawi's Democratic Progressive Party Prepares for Leadership Election: Emphasis on Transparency and Fairness
John Rentoul Reflects on Political Predictions: A Year in Review
8 mins
John Rentoul Reflects on Political Predictions: A Year in Review
Leadership Transition in Bihar's JD(U): Political Speculations Run High
9 mins
Leadership Transition in Bihar's JD(U): Political Speculations Run High
Enforcement Directorate Summons Delhi Chief Minister in Excise Policy Case
9 mins
Enforcement Directorate Summons Delhi Chief Minister in Excise Policy Case
Awami League's Vision for Bangladesh: A Blend of Diplomacy and Development
10 mins
Awami League's Vision for Bangladesh: A Blend of Diplomacy and Development
China's CPC Central Committee Updates Disciplinary Regulations: A Commitment to Rigorous Self-Governance
10 mins
China's CPC Central Committee Updates Disciplinary Regulations: A Commitment to Rigorous Self-Governance
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
16 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
24 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
28 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
57 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app