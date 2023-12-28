Navigating Beach Etiquette: An Expert’s Guide for the Australian Summer

As the scorching Australian summer sun bathes the golden sands, beachgoers are jostling for their place under the sky. With the beaches teeming with people, etiquette expert Anna Musson steps in to guide the masses on maintaining decorum amidst the sea and surf.

Maintaining the Sanctity of Personal Space

Musson’s advice starts with the fundamentals – towel placement. She recommends maintaining a respectful distance from fellow beachgoers unless space is sparse. In such a scenario, a closer proximity is acceptable. Musson underscores the importance of communication and eye contact when in doubt about space invasion, reinforcing the age-old adage of ‘when in doubt, ask.’

Engaging with the Young Beach Attendees

When it comes to interacting with other people’s children, Musson advocates a nuanced approach. For those above 10, she advises addressing them directly, while for younger children she suggests speaking to their parents. She cautions against correcting other people’s young children, emphasizing respect for parental authority.

Navigating Displays of Affection and Nudity

Musson counsels restraint regarding public displays of affection, particularly in the vicinity of families. Public nudity, while not recommended, should be exercised discreetly. The beach, she reminds, is a shared public space and should be treated with the dignity it warrants.

Music, Paddleboarding, and Food Etiquette

Musson recommends playing widely accepted, non-offensive music genres at a reasonable volume, and being amenable to turning it down if requested. She encourages paddleboarding, but urges enthusiasts to avoid areas designated for swimming. She also endorses beach barbecues, suggesting that others setting up food nearby could lead to shared meals and enhanced enjoyment of the beach experience.

A Broader Perspective on Beach Etiquette

As the debate over wearing swimwear away from the beach in Australia continues, with a survey revealing that 46% of respondents disapprove, Musson’s guide serves as a timely reminder of maintaining decorum. The fines in Italy for tourists seen in bikinis in towns near beaches, and restrictions faced by Italian tourists in certain cities, underline the global relevance of the topic. As we navigate our way through the summer sands, it is incumbent upon us to respect the rights and sensibilities of others, making the beach a harmonious space for all to enjoy.