Australia

Navigating Australia’s New Year’s Retail Hours: A Comprehensive Guide

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:28 pm EST
Navigating Australia's New Year's Retail Hours: A Comprehensive Guide

As Australians gear up to welcome the New Year, a comprehensive guide detailing the operating hours and closures of major outlets across the country has been compiled. The guide includes information about Coles, Woolworths, Aldi, IGA, Liquorland, Dan Murphy’s, BWS, Kmart, Big W, and Target.

Navigating the New Year’s Retail Maze

The holiday season often brings with it a certain level of confusion regarding store operations, but this guide aims to help shoppers navigate through the retail maze with ease. Coles stores will largely remain open, with exceptions for certain locations and modified hours in some states on New Year’s Day. Similarly, Woolworths will maintain mostly regular operations, with significant closures in metropolitan areas of South Australia on New Year’s Day and fluctuating hours in Western Australia, South Australia, and the Northern Territory in the subsequent days.

Checking Store Hours Online

Customers are advised to verify individual store hours online to avoid any inconvenience. Aldi stores will mainly operate as usual, with some closures on New Year’s Day. IGA stores, being independently owned, will have varied hours. Liquorland will have all stores open on New Year’s Eve, but some closures and exceptions exist on New Year’s Day, particularly in New South Wales, South Australia, and the Northern Territory.

Store Operations across Australia

Dan Murphy’s will have all stores open across Australia, making few adjustments to their hours. BWS will also be open but with limited trading hours. Kmart is largely open, with some Queensland exceptions and varied closing times on New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Day, opening hours will be reduced, and some South Australian stores will be closed. Big W and Target will have all stores open, with minor exceptions in some states and restricted operating hours in Western Australia for Target.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

