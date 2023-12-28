en English
Australia

Navigating 2024: Predictions for Australia’s Property Market

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:25 am EST
Navigating 2024: Predictions for Australia’s Property Market

As the dawn of 2024 approaches, Australia’s property market prepares to navigate an intricate landscape of uncertainty, opportunity, and change. A number of predictions are now emerging, painting a picture of a market in flux, influenced by factors such as economic indicators, historical data and current market dynamics, all crucial for investors, homebuyers, real estate professionals, and policy makers.

Buyers Market in Key Cities

The Australian property market predictions for 2024 indicate a likely shift in market dynamics. Major cities like Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, and Hobart are expected to become more buyer-friendly, due to projected increases in property stock levels. On the other hand, Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide are forecasted to continue their strong growth trajectories, making them potential hotspots for investors and homebuyers.

Industry Opportunities: Mining and Tech

Significant opportunities are also predicted in the mining and tech sectors. ASX mining shares, including BHP Group Ltd, Rio Tinto Ltd, and Mineral Resources Ltd, are being highlighted as potential investment golden geese. Similarly, tech shares, such as Life360 Inc and Task Group Holdings Ltd, are expected to offer potential buy opportunities for investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

Property Market Complexities

Despite the rosiness of the predictions, complexities are expected to pervade the Australian property market in 2024. High inflation, rising unemployment, and worsening affordability could potentially weaken house prices. Despite these challenges, a possible rate cut could reignite buying, maintaining the upward pressure on pricing. As the market grapples with issues of feasibility and affordability, the future of ‘build to sell’ versus ‘build to rent’ models is sparking contention.

Prospects for 2024

Towards the end of 2024, the property prices are still expected to grow, driven by tight employment markets, wage growth, increased population growth, and a tight rental market. However, the supply/demand imbalance and lack of new housing constructions are predicted to persist as challenges for housing markets over 2024. This could present unique opportunities for buyers in select suburbs where values have steadied or fallen, including Sydney’s Dee Why, Glenmore Park, Raby; Hunter’s Wallsend; Tasmania’s Kingston and West Hobart; and Melbourne’s Croydon South, Carrum Downs, and Bayswater North.

The property market in Australia, as it steps into 2024, is poised to be a labyrinth of challenges, prospects, and transformations. Each prediction, each trend, and each potential shift in the market dynamics provides a glimpse into a future that is both uncertain and ripe with possibilities. As the year unfolds, each stakeholder will need to navigate this landscape with strategic planning, informed decision-making, and an eye on the ever-evolving market conditions.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

