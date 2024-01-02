en English
Navigating 2024: Australia’s Economic Forecast Amid Interest Rate Cuts

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:19 am EST
As Australia steps into the new year, 2024, it braces for an economic soft landing, fuelled by anticipated interest rate cuts. Predictions indicate a dip in the cash rate to 4.06 percent by year-end, from the current 4.35 percent, and a decrease in inflation to 3.16 percent from 5.2 percent. While these shifts are noteworthy, the real focus for CEOs is the unemployment rate—a critical gauge of economic resilience and a determinant of consumer spending.

Unemployment Rates, a Monitor for Economic Health

Over the past 18 months, the Australian jobs market has shown tenacity, contributing to economic growth even amidst 13 cash rate hikes by the Reserve Bank. However, the unemployment rate is now predicted to rise from 3.9 percent to 4.5 percent by the end of the year. This level is not expected to alarm CEOs regarding sales and pricing strategies, provided the pace of increase remains gradual. A slow rise is considered manageable for both corporate balance sheets and the economy.

Coping with Inflation and Interest Rate Hikes

The Reserve Bank’s financial stability review indicates that households and businesses have managed the challenges of inflation and interest rate hikes. However, there is a caveat that savings buffers may wear thin. Despite economic turbulence, CEOs surveyed in December largely expect Australia to avoid a recession in 2024. They cite factors such as immigration and the robust job market as key pillars of resilience.

Stock Market Reflects Optimism

Reflecting this optimism, the stock market is on the rise, with the S&P/ASX200 nearing all-time highs. The Australian Financial Review’s survey of 40 economists forecasts a slowdown in the local economy to about 1 percent this year, with a rebound expected in 2025. While economic turbulence is anticipated, it is considered a hurdle rather than a roadblock, as the Australian economy gears up to navigate the ups and downs of 2024.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

