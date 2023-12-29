en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Native Title Claim Could Impact Western Australia’s Uranium Project

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:26 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:57 am EST
Native Title Claim Could Impact Western Australia’s Uranium Project

Western Australia’s vast Great Victoria Desert is home to a potential conflict between indigenous land rights and mineral development. This follows a recent native title decision announced by the Federal Court in late November.

The court acknowledged the Upurli Upurli Nguratja native title claim, which encompasses a vast 26,692 square kilometer area in the Goldfields region—approximately two-thirds of Switzerland’s size. This territory houses the state’s most advanced uranium project, raising concerns about potential interferences and contamination.

Indigenous Land Rights meets Uranium Development

The native title recognition puts a spotlight on the Mulga Rock uranium project developed by Deep Yellow. This initiative is one of Western Australia’s most advanced uranium projects, located within the territory acknowledged by the native title claim.

The decision has handed the local Indigenous community a stronger legal standing, which might pose a significant hurdle to the project’s advancement. The traditional owners now have a seat at the table in discussions, potentially impacting the project’s future.

Implications of the Native Title Claim

Nuclear policy analyst Dave Sweeney has expressed concern about the implications of recognizing the native title claim. Deep Yellow acknowledges the native title consent clause but is yet to secure a native land use agreement—a factor that Sweeney believes holds substantial implications.

The company is currently updating the mineral resource estimate at Mulga Rock, with plans to finalize a revised final feasibility study by mid-2025.

The Rising Uranium Market

The uranium price environment has recently shown signs of improvement, leading to a resurgence in uranium projects. For instance, Boss Energy’s honeymoon uranium project in South Australia has made substantial progress. Such developments indicate an upward trend in uranium projects, which might be impacted by the recent native title claim.

The West Australian’s Everyday Digital package offers subscribers access to articles, WA true crime series, political commentary, breaking news, and exclusive discounts and competitions. This allows subscribers to join the conversation and comment on this evolving story.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Underrated Television Gems of 2023: Series You May Have Missed

By BNN Correspondents

Brainstorm Mid North Coast: Leveraging Lived Experiences for Mental Health Advocacy

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Clinches Cricket Series Victory Over Pakistan, Pat Cummins Shines

By Salman Khan

Karolina Muchova Withdraws from Australian Open, Osaka Prepares for Comeback

By Salman Khan

Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of ...
@Australia · 40 mins
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of ...
heart comment 0
Historic Victory for Australia in Boxing Day Test Match against Pakistan

By Salman Khan

Historic Victory for Australia in Boxing Day Test Match against Pakistan
Sunfish Threat to Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race: A New Oceanic Challenge

By Geeta Pillai

Sunfish Threat to Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race: A New Oceanic Challenge
Melbourne Man Charged with 13 Sexual Offences Following Public Appeal

By Geeta Pillai

Melbourne Man Charged with 13 Sexual Offences Following Public Appeal
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives

By Geeta Pillai

Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Latest Headlines
World News
Resilient Golfer with Tourette's Defies Odds, Aims for Top Ranks
29 seconds
Resilient Golfer with Tourette's Defies Odds, Aims for Top Ranks
NBS Morning Breeze Explores Impact of Tax Reforms on Small Businesses
3 mins
NBS Morning Breeze Explores Impact of Tax Reforms on Small Businesses
Forum for Democratic Change's Decline: A Pivotal Moment in Ugandan Politics
5 mins
Forum for Democratic Change's Decline: A Pivotal Moment in Ugandan Politics
Uganda's Political Landscape: Shifting Alliances and the Fragmentation of FDC
5 mins
Uganda's Political Landscape: Shifting Alliances and the Fragmentation of FDC
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN-1 Sub-Variant
10 mins
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN-1 Sub-Variant
Kerala Police's Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights
12 mins
Kerala Police's Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights
Australia Clinches Cricket Series Victory Over Pakistan, Pat Cummins Shines
14 mins
Australia Clinches Cricket Series Victory Over Pakistan, Pat Cummins Shines
Premier League: Manchester City's Title Push, Newcastle's Struggle, and Luton's Hope
14 mins
Premier League: Manchester City's Title Push, Newcastle's Struggle, and Luton's Hope
A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase
15 mins
A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
43 mins
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
1 hour
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
2 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
2 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
8 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
8 hours
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app