Native Title Claim Could Impact Western Australia’s Uranium Project

Western Australia’s vast Great Victoria Desert is home to a potential conflict between indigenous land rights and mineral development. This follows a recent native title decision announced by the Federal Court in late November.

The court acknowledged the Upurli Upurli Nguratja native title claim, which encompasses a vast 26,692 square kilometer area in the Goldfields region—approximately two-thirds of Switzerland’s size. This territory houses the state’s most advanced uranium project, raising concerns about potential interferences and contamination.

Indigenous Land Rights meets Uranium Development

The native title recognition puts a spotlight on the Mulga Rock uranium project developed by Deep Yellow. This initiative is one of Western Australia’s most advanced uranium projects, located within the territory acknowledged by the native title claim.

The decision has handed the local Indigenous community a stronger legal standing, which might pose a significant hurdle to the project’s advancement. The traditional owners now have a seat at the table in discussions, potentially impacting the project’s future.

Implications of the Native Title Claim

Nuclear policy analyst Dave Sweeney has expressed concern about the implications of recognizing the native title claim. Deep Yellow acknowledges the native title consent clause but is yet to secure a native land use agreement—a factor that Sweeney believes holds substantial implications.

The company is currently updating the mineral resource estimate at Mulga Rock, with plans to finalize a revised final feasibility study by mid-2025.

The Rising Uranium Market

The uranium price environment has recently shown signs of improvement, leading to a resurgence in uranium projects. For instance, Boss Energy’s honeymoon uranium project in South Australia has made substantial progress. Such developments indicate an upward trend in uranium projects, which might be impacted by the recent native title claim.

