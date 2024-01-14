en English
Australia

Nations Adapt Visa Policies: Australia Caps Skilled Visas, UK Expedite Services Reinstated

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
Nations Adapt Visa Policies: Australia Caps Skilled Visas, UK Expedite Services Reinstated

Australia Regulates Skilled Immigration, Prioritizes Student Visas

In an effort to control the influx of immigrants, Australia has implemented a cap on the Skilled-Recognised Graduate (subclass 476) visa. This move comes into effect from December 22, 2023, and is targeted at regulating the volume of foreign engineers who seek to gain up to 18 months of work experience in Australia.

However, the Australian government is not turning a blind eye to the importance of education and the role of temporary entrants. In a bid to facilitate the swift entry of international students and their guardians, Australia is prioritizing the processing of student visa and student guardian visa applications. This new direction in policy has been formalised through a Ministerial Direction, indicating the government’s clear intention to prioritize educational opportunities for international students.

UK Reinstates Priority and Super Priority Visa Services

On the flip side of the globe, the UK Visa and Immigration (UKVI) services are making changes to their visa application processes. They have reintroduced their Priority and Super Priority services for certain visa categories. These services, which require additional fees, offer expedited processing times for visa applicants.

The Super Priority service promises a visa decision by the end of the next working day after the applicant provides biometric information. Meanwhile, the Priority service ensures a faster decision than the standard service. This reinstatement, coupled with a change in fees, underscores the UK’s efforts to streamline its immigration system and provide efficient services for incoming immigrants.

Striking a Balance: Skilled Labor and Student Influx

These notable changes in Australia and the UK’s visa application processes highlight an ongoing global challenge: how to balance the need for skilled labor and students with the management of their immigration systems. As countries grapple with this issue, it is evident that policies will continue to evolve in response to changing needs and priorities.

Australia United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

