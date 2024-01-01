en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Nation Mourns as Two Young Children Drown on New Year’s Eve

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Nation Mourns as Two Young Children Drown on New Year’s Eve

In a heartrending incident on New Year’s Eve, two young children—a four-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy—tragically lost their lives in a drowning accident at the Swan River in Burswood, Perth. This sorrowful event occurred near a commonly frequented family picnic spot and a children’s playground, a place usually teeming with joy and laughter.

The Unimaginable Tragedy

The young victims, belonging to different families yet known to each other, were found unresponsive after being pulled from the waters of the Swan River. Despite the immediate administration of CPR and swift transportation to the Perth Children’s Hospital, the lives of these innocent children could not be saved. The Coronial Investigation Squad has since taken over, probing into this devastating occurrence.

A Nation’s Mourning

The incident, which has cast a dark shadow on New Year’s Eve celebrations, has led to a nationwide outpouring of grief. Marking the 34th such drowning since December 1, it has sparked a renewed call to safety from lifesavers, urging families to exercise extreme caution while swimming, particularly during the festive period between Christmas and the 2nd of January.

A Community Brought Together in Sorrow

As the news broke, parents and children from the community converged at the banks of the Swan River, transforming the site into a somber gathering of mourning and remembrance. The heartbreaking event has left the community in deep sorrow, with many paying their respects and expressing their anguish over the loss of such young lives.

In the face of such tragedy, it is a stark reminder of the imperative of water safety and the preciousness of life. This story serves as a devastating end to the year, echoing far beyond the banks of the Swan River, resonating within the hearts of the wider Australian community, and indeed, the world.

0
Accidents Australia Society
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sydney Fathers Perish in Tragic Accident: Community Rallies in Support

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Collision on Barrier Highway Claims Lives of Two Train Drivers

By Geeta Pillai

Severe Traffic Accident Reported on Prince Charles Drive

By Rafia Tasleem

Tragic Leopard Incident in Pilibhit Highlights Need for Wildlife Protection Measures

By Rafia Tasleem

Mbeya Lorry Accident Stresses Road Safety, While ShortURL Simplifies L ...
@Accidents · 39 mins
Mbeya Lorry Accident Stresses Road Safety, While ShortURL Simplifies L ...
heart comment 0
South Africa’s Holiday Season Marred by Tragedies despite Increased Law Enforcement

By Israel Ojoko

South Africa's Holiday Season Marred by Tragedies despite Increased Law Enforcement
Netherlands: Fireworks-Laden Car Explodes as Driver Tosses Cigarette Out Window

By Nitish Verma

Netherlands: Fireworks-Laden Car Explodes as Driver Tosses Cigarette Out Window
Lagos Policemen Knocked Down During Stop-and-Search Operation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lagos Policemen Knocked Down During Stop-and-Search Operation
Tragic Drowning of Two Young Children in Swan River Shocks Burswood Community

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Drowning of Two Young Children in Swan River Shocks Burswood Community
Latest Headlines
World News
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
29 seconds
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
Imran Khan's Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan's Election Commission
2 mins
Imran Khan's Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan's Election Commission
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve
2 mins
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve
Ten Major Global Trends to Watch in 2024: From 'Vote-a-rama' to AI Revolution
2 mins
Ten Major Global Trends to Watch in 2024: From 'Vote-a-rama' to AI Revolution
Australian Cricket Coach Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Despite Controversies
3 mins
Australian Cricket Coach Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Despite Controversies
Gaza's Grim Reality, Tech in Healthcare, and AI in Social Management: A Worldin10 Podcast Review
3 mins
Gaza's Grim Reality, Tech in Healthcare, and AI in Social Management: A Worldin10 Podcast Review
Pauline Latham's Personal Tragedy Highlights the Silent Threat of Aortic Dissection
3 mins
Pauline Latham's Personal Tragedy Highlights the Silent Threat of Aortic Dissection
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
4 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
UK Contemplates Military Action Against Houthi Rebels Following Red Sea Incident
4 mins
UK Contemplates Military Action Against Houthi Rebels Following Red Sea Incident
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
4 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
7 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
9 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
19 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
21 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
43 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app