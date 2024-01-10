Natalie Bassingthwaighte Headlines Mardi Gras Debutante Ball: A Celebration of Identity

Renowned Australian singer, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, is poised to headline the inaugural Mardi Gras Debutante Ball, a landmark event for newcomers in the LGBTQIA+ community. The occasion is doubly significant for Bassingthwaighte as it marks her first Mardi Gras appearance since her public declaration of her queer identity last year.

A Star-Studded Affair

Hosted by Johnnie Walker, the first-ever Mardi Gras Debutante Ball promises an immersive and memorable experience for members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The 48-year-old singer, known for her association with the band Rogue Traders as well as her successful solo career, is expected to deliver a spellbinding performance, featuring a medley of her hit songs.

Guest of Honour

Besides her role as the star performer, Bassingthwaighte will also grace the event as a guest of honour. Her presence is expected to lend a profound sense of inclusivity and acceptance, resonating deeply with first-time participants and seasoned attendees alike.

Public Embrace of Queer Identity

Her participation in this year’s Mardi Gras Debutante Ball holds a special significance. It was only last year that Bassingthwaighte publicly came out as queer, a revelation that was met with an overwhelming outpouring of support and well-wishes from friends, fans, and celebrities. Further adding to the anticipation, it is rumoured that her new girlfriend, Pip Loth, who identifies as non-binary, may join her at the event. The couple made their relationship public in November, sharing a heartfelt post on social media.