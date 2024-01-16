Nascent Bolsters Stake in Alta Copper Amid Fortescue's Green Pledge

In an intriguing development, Nascent has bolstered its stake in Alta Copper through a private placement, securing an additional 6,255,942 common shares at a cost of $0.50 per share. This transaction, which totaled an investment of $3,127,971, elevates Nascent's ownership from 25.4% to 31.0% on a non-diluted basis, and from 23.8% to 29.1% on a fully-diluted basis.

Nascent's Expansion of Investment

In line with its investment strategy, Nascent's acquisition was executed in accordance with Canadian securities laws. As part of the transaction, Nascent has the prerogative to modify its investment position in Alta Copper contingent on market conditions and other influential factors. Alta Copper is based in Vancouver, Canada, while Nascent's headquarters resides in East Perth, Australia.

Commitment to Green Technology

Meanwhile, Fortescue Metals Group, an associate of Nascent, has been noted for its pledge to green technology and energy. The company is committed to achieving 'Real Zero' emissions by 2030 through the implementation of renewable power and green technologies in its Australian mining operations. Furthermore, Fortescue is actively involved in the creation of green energy solutions, such as aviation fuels, fertilizers, and shipping fuels, in response to the global call for sustainable energy sources.

Ambitious Green Energy Strategy

Fortescue Metals Group is poised to become the leading integrated green technology, energy, and metals company. It is spearheading the green industrial revolution by inventing technologies to decarbonize sectors that are difficult to abate and by establishing a global portfolio of renewable energy projects. In support of this ambitious strategy, Fortescue has set up Fortescue Energy Ventures (FEV), an in-house Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) operation that invests in early-stage technology companies. This aims to seed and stimulate future renewable hydrogen-based markets and support the decarbonization of the industrial sector.

Andrew Forrest, the founder of Fortescue Metals Group, has pledged a significant investment to develop Australia's largest green electricity project, committing between $40 billion and $50 billion. His criticism of firms that fail to commit to becoming more environmentally friendly by 2035 underscores his emphasis on the use of sustainable fuels, especially in shipping. This highlights Fortescue Metals Group's firm commitment to green initiatives.