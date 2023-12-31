en English
Nadia Bartel Turns Heads with Striking Bikini Photos and Business Plans

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:59 am EST
The former Australian Football League (AFL) WAG, Nadia Bartel, stirred up the social media landscape by unveiling two sensational bikini photos on her Instagram Stories. The 38-year-old entrepreneur and fashion influencer, known for her impeccable style and fitness regimen, flaunted her sculpted physique in a minimalistic white bikini. One of the images was enhanced by an unbuttoned grey jacket and a pair of trendy sunglasses, adding an air of nonchalant sophistication to her radiant beach look.

A Social Media Sensation

Bartel’s posts, which offered an exposed glimpse into her gym-honed body, resonated deeply with her audience, amassing considerable viewership. Known for her fashion-forward looks and fitness motivation, Bartel often shares snippets of her lifestyle and business endeavors with her followers, cementing her status as a social media sensation.

Not Just a Social Media Persona

While her social media presence is undeniably strong, Bartel’s ambitions extend beyond the digital sphere. She is the driving force behind her clothing company, Henne, which has been making waves in the fashion world. Bartel recently revealed plans to take Henne to an international platform, expressing enthusiasm about ‘big people’ donning her designs.

Besides her fashion pursuits, Bartel’s tanning business is also on an upward trajectory, with new products poised to launch overseas, demonstrating her entrepreneurial acumen and passion for beauty and wellness.

Personal Life and Relationships

On a more personal note, Bartel’s love life seems to be flourishing. Her relationship with Peter Dugmore, a former footballer turned model, is reported to be going well. This comes after her much-publicized split from retired AFL star Jimmy Bartel in August 2019. The couple had been married for five years before parting ways, a period that significantly marked her personal and public life.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

