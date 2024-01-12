en English
Accidents

Mystery Surrounds Severe Burns Case in NSW: Police Seek Public Assistance

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
In the quiet rural landscape of Glenellen, a grim discovery was made in the early hours of January 7. A 23-year-old man from Riverina, New South Wales, was found with severe burns, etching a tale of torment on his upper torso and face. The location of the find was over 40km away from where he was reportedly injured at a home in Howlong, northwest of Albury.

Alarm Raised, Help Summoned

It was 5am when the NSW Ambulance paramedics received a distress call from Russel St, Howlong. The report indicated a man suffering severe burns. However, the victim was found not in Howlong, but on Glenellen Road, Glenellen, about an hour and a half later. The reasons for this discrepancy fuel the growing suspicions about the incident.

Medical Intervention and Ongoing Investigation

The severely injured young man was initially taken to Albury Hospital. Recognizing the gravity of his condition, the medical team decided to airlift him to Prince Alfred Hospital in Melbourne for specialized treatment. As of now, he lies in an induced coma, fighting for his life.

Meanwhile, the NSW Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The unusual circumstances surrounding the injuries, coupled with the location discrepancy, have led the police to treat this case with a lens of suspicion. There is a growing consideration that another person may have been involved in the cause of the man’s injuries.

Call for Public Assistance

The authorities have issued a plea for help. They are requesting anyone with information relevant to the case to contact Crime Stoppers. Every bit of information could potentially assist in piecing together the puzzle of this distressing incident and bringing the truth to light.

Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

