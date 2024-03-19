Mystery Illness Decimates Oyster Production in Tasmania's Pipeclay Lagoon, Growers Seek Answers

Amid the serene waters of Pipeclay Lagoon, a crisis is unfolding that has left oyster growers in a state of despair. Over the past few years, an unidentified ailment has been decimating Pacific oyster populations southeast of Hobart, causing production to plummet and putting businesses at risk. This alarming situation has not only affected the livelihoods of local growers but has also raised concerns about the environmental health of the region.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Mystery

Josh Poke of the Tasmanian Oyster Co., along with other growers in the area, has witnessed a dramatic increase in oyster mortality rates since 2021. The decline has been so severe that production has dropped from 700,000 to 800,000 dozen a year to virtually nothing. This sharp decrease has shocked the community, especially considering Pipeclay Lagoon's history as one of Tasmania's most productive oyster farming areas during the 1990s. Steve Calvert, an oyster grower with 38 years of experience in the lagoon, has seen his production drop by nearly 80%, a testament to the severity of the situation.

Searching for Solutions

Advertisment

The community is no stranger to oyster diseases, having battled the Pacific Oyster Mortality Syndrome (POMS) in 2016. Although a breeding program for POMS resistance has been successful, the current crisis appears to be unrelated to the virus, as recent tests have shown no presence of POMS in the lagoon. This has led to a pressing need for further research and investment to uncover the cause of the ongoing production losses. Frances Huddlestone, an industry development officer with Oysters Tasmania, emphasized the importance of securing funding for research to investigate the environmental factors contributing to this mystery illness.

Broader Impacts and Industry Concerns

Meanwhile, the detection of POMS on the state's East Coast has added another layer of concern for the industry. Craig Lockwood from Lease 65 in Moulting Bay, who farms across several sites, reported unusual oyster deaths at one lease, which were later confirmed to be linked to POMS. This recent outbreak underscores the vulnerability of the oyster farming industry to disease and environmental changes, highlighting the need for ongoing vigilance and adaptation.

As the community grapples with this crisis, the path forward involves a collaborative effort between growers, researchers, and government bodies. By understanding the underlying causes of the illness affecting Pipeclay Lagoon's oysters, there is hope for developing effective strategies to mitigate the impact and ensure the sustainability of the industry. The situation serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing aquaculture and the importance of environmental stewardship in maintaining healthy ecosystems.