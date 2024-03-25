Mystery Illness Claims 100+ Australian Cattle on Export Ship to Indonesia, Sparks Investigation

More than 100 Australian cattle have died under mysterious circumstances on a live export ship bound for Indonesia, marking one of the highest mortality rates ever recorded on an Australian livestock shipment. This alarming incident has prompted an immediate investigation by the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, which announced over the weekend that it had been notified of the significant loss of life aboard the vessel. Despite the grave situation, officials have ruled out the presence of exotic animal diseases such as Foot and Mouth Disease and Lumpy Skin Disease in this case.

Investigation Underway

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry is in the early stages of its investigation into the cause of death for the cattle. Speculation has arisen around the health and conditions aboard the vessel, especially since the livestock had been declared fit for travel by a government veterinarian prior to departure from Darwin. Australian regulations mandate immediate notification to the government if livestock mortality exceeds 0.5 percent of the consignment, a threshold far surpassed in this incident. The department's spokesperson emphasized Australia's continued freedom from exotic animal diseases, reinforcing the mystery behind the mass mortality.

Impact on the Livestock Export Industry

This incident casts a shadow over Australia's lucrative livestock export industry, which was valued at $1.2 billion last year according to ABS data provided by LiveCorp. The occurrence could potentially stir debate over the welfare of animals in the live export trade, reminiscent of the 2011 snap ban on live cattle exports to Indonesia following welfare concerns. The current government has previously expressed intentions to ban live sheep exports, indicating a possible reconsideration of animal export policies in light of recent events.

Past Diseases and Trade Implications

Foot and Mouth Disease and Lumpy Skin Disease, both reported in Indonesia in 2022, have previously posed significant threats to Australia's meat and dairy exports. While these diseases have been ruled out in this instance, their mention highlights the ongoing concerns regarding the safety and health of livestock engaged in international trade. The incident may prompt a reevaluation of health assessments and conditions for live exports to safeguard against future occurrences.

This tragic event not only underscores the challenges facing the live export industry but also raises critical questions about the measures in place to ensure the welfare and health of animals in transit. As the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry continues its investigation, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictabilities inherent in the live export trade and the importance of stringent health and safety protocols. The outcome of this investigation could very well dictate the future direction of Australia's live export policies and practices.