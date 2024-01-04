en English
Agriculture

Mysterious Fish Die-Off Closes Lake Wallace: Is an Invasive Species the Canaries in the Coal Mine?

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:08 pm EST
On the cusp of the tranquil Blue Mountains, Lake Wallace at Wallerawang, a cherished retreat for fishing and camping enthusiasts, has been closed until further notice. This decision follows the discovery of a substantial number of dead redfin, also known as European perch, an invasive species that has colonized Australian waterways. Lithgow City Council has urged the public to steer clear of the lake while a full-scale investigation into the die-off is underway.

A Potential Viral Outbreak

The Wallerawang Acclimatisation Society, a local organization dedicated to fish stocking, has proposed that the epizootic haematopoietic necrosis (EHN) virus may be the cause of the mass mortality. This virus has a significant impact on redfin populations and could potentially infiltrate populations of native species such as the Macquarie perch and rainbow trout.

The EHN Virus: A Stealthy Predator

The federal Department of Agriculture corroborates the Society’s claim, confirming that EHN virus has the capacity to instigate mass fish deaths during the summer months, only to retreat and lie dormant for years. This cyclical pattern could spell disaster for aquatic life if not monitored and controlled effectively.

From Pest to Indicator

Though redfin are generally regarded as harmful to Australian waterways, the Society’s treasurer, Nathan Turner, emphasizes the need to view this incident from a broader perspective. The sudden die-off warrants thorough investigation, as it may reveal underlying environmental issues that extend beyond the merely invasive nature of the redfin themselves. The implications could be far-reaching, shedding light on the health of the Lake Wallace ecosystem and its ability to support diverse aquatic life.

Lake Wallace, initially constructed to provide water to coal-fired power stations, is nestled on the Cox’s River. It has been a long-standing destination for recreational activities, but this incident may be a wake-up call to the potential environmental threats that lurk beneath its serene surface.

Agriculture Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

