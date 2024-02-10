Myer Divests from Iconic Australian Brands: A Strategic Shift in the Retail Landscape

In a bold strategic shift, Myer, the esteemed Australian department store chain, is set to divest from three of its iconic clothing brands: Sass & Bide, Marcs, and David Lawrence. This decision, announced earlier today, is poised to redefine the retail landscape and marks a significant departure from Myer's previous vertical brand ownership model.

A Strategic Shift: Moving Away from Vertical Brands

Collectively generating approximately $100 million in turnover, these brands have been instrumental in Myer's success. However, the retailer, now under the ownership of European private equity firm Aurelius, has decided to pivot its business strategy. This move aligns with recent trends of international buyout groups and wealthy family offices expressing interest in major local fashion labels.

The quickest retailers at bringing popular designs to market are capturing more market share, and Myer aims to increase shareholder returns and attract more shoppers with this strategy overhaul. The divestment is expected to occur in two stages, with KPMG Corporate Finance appointed to manage the sale process.

The Brands in Focus

Sass & Bide, Marcs, and David Lawrence are more than just clothing brands; they are symbols of Australian fashion. Sass & Bide, renowned for its unique and edgy designs, has been a staple in the Australian fashion scene since its inception in 1999.

Marcs, founded in 1973, is celebrated for its sophisticated, modern, and innovative designs that resonate with the contemporary Australian lifestyle. David Lawrence, on the other hand, is synonymous with classic tailoring and timeless elegance.

A New Chapter: What Lies Ahead? As Myer embarks on this new chapter, the global fashion industry watches with bated breath. This move is seen as the latest sign of UK supermarkets unwinding their previous push into financial services, signaling a broader trend in the retail sector. The sale of these brands is expected to have far-reaching implications, not just for Myer, but for the Australian fashion industry as a whole.