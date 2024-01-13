en English
Australia

My Australian Career: Personalized Solutions Amid Economic Downturns

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:33 pm EST
Leading the charge in educational and migration services, Melbourne-based My Australian Career (MYAC), has carved a niche for itself by delivering personalised solutions in career counselling and migration processes. The brainchild of CEO Ranj Perera, a veteran with over 20 years of experience in recruitment and management, MYAC has broadened its horizons by setting up an office in Sri Lanka and forging global partnerships with universities in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the USA, the UK, and Germany.

A Different Approach to Education Services

What sets MYAC apart from the flock of education agents is its unique blend of recruitment consultancy and in-house migration lawyers. This enables the company to offer advice on permanent residence, a proposition that few others can match. Ranj Perera underlines the critical role of career guidance during economic downturns and how MYAC helps address skill shortages in Australia.

From Classroom to Boardroom: Bridging the Gap

Staying true to its mission, MYAC also marks its presence in the recruitment consultancy sector. By joining hands with Australian organizations, MYAC facilitates job opportunities for students after they graduate, straddling diverse industries such as hospitality, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Local Australian Insight with a Global Vision

At the helm of Australian Operations at MYAC is Manager, Maneth Perera, who brings his Australian upbringing and education to the fore in guiding students and aligning candidates with suitable roles. His vision for the future involves expanding MYAC’s global footprint while maintaining its hallmark personalised client support.

Expertise in Migration Law

Adding to MYAC’s roster of professionals is Stefan Stinean, an OMARA-registered migration agent. Stinean, a specialist in migration law, particularly work and student visas, offers comprehensive support to students and clients navigating the labyrinth that is the Australian migration system.

On the other side of the globe, Velocity Global, an International Professional Employment Organization (PEO) experiencing rapid growth, is on the hunt for a Customer Care Specialist. The new recruit will join their expanding Customer Care Frontline team that provides 24/5 global support to clients and internal functional teams. This position entails day-to-day client interaction and devising strategies to enhance client experience. The ideal candidate should show a keen interest in international growth and employment, display adaptability, and possess resourcefulness. Unity, diversity, collaboration, driving impact, and team spirit are the core values that Velocity Global holds dear.

Australia Education
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Australia

