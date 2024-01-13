My Australian Career: Personalized Solutions Amid Economic Downturns

Leading the charge in educational and migration services, Melbourne-based My Australian Career (MYAC), has carved a niche for itself by delivering personalised solutions in career counselling and migration processes. The brainchild of CEO Ranj Perera, a veteran with over 20 years of experience in recruitment and management, MYAC has broadened its horizons by setting up an office in Sri Lanka and forging global partnerships with universities in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the USA, the UK, and Germany.

A Different Approach to Education Services

What sets MYAC apart from the flock of education agents is its unique blend of recruitment consultancy and in-house migration lawyers. This enables the company to offer advice on permanent residence, a proposition that few others can match. Ranj Perera underlines the critical role of career guidance during economic downturns and how MYAC helps address skill shortages in Australia.

From Classroom to Boardroom: Bridging the Gap

Staying true to its mission, MYAC also marks its presence in the recruitment consultancy sector. By joining hands with Australian organizations, MYAC facilitates job opportunities for students after they graduate, straddling diverse industries such as hospitality, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Local Australian Insight with a Global Vision

At the helm of Australian Operations at MYAC is Manager, Maneth Perera, who brings his Australian upbringing and education to the fore in guiding students and aligning candidates with suitable roles. His vision for the future involves expanding MYAC’s global footprint while maintaining its hallmark personalised client support.

Expertise in Migration Law

Adding to MYAC’s roster of professionals is Stefan Stinean, an OMARA-registered migration agent. Stinean, a specialist in migration law, particularly work and student visas, offers comprehensive support to students and clients navigating the labyrinth that is the Australian migration system.

