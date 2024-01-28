Musician's Quest for Guitar Leads to Unexpected Hotel Purchase

John Matthews, a musician's quest for a parlor guitar, led him to the quiet town of Boyup Brook, located 270 kilometers south of Perth. The journey took an unexpected turn when he found himself standing in front of a derelict hotel, captivated by its unique architecture.

An Unplanned Purchase

On reaching Boyup Brook, Matthews was supposed to meet a guitar seller. Instead, he came across a country realtor donned in a cowboy hat, who was handling the sale of the town's dilapidated hotel. The hotel's distinctive character ignited a spark in Matthews, compelling him to make an impromptu offer to purchase it. Surprisingly, the deal was sealed with a simple handshake, and Matthews became the unexpected owner of the hotel.

Matthews' decision, despite having limited experience in the hospitality industry, was backed by his partner who saw potential in the quaint Boyup Brook. The hotel, constructed in 1907, had witnessed numerous owners and renovations. When Matthews took over, the hotel was in dire need of extensive repairs to restore its former glory.

Refurbishing a Heritage

Matthews, along with a team of enthusiastic volunteers, embarked on the mission to refurbish the hotel while preserving its rural heritage. The community rallied around the revival of the hotel, appreciating its role as a social hub. Matthews currently has his sights set on renovating approximately 16 rooms to fully reopen the hotel. He is hopeful that the hotel's revival will bolster the local economy by attracting visitors.

At the age of 69, Matthews envisions the hotel as a central part of the community. He is excited about playing his guitar there during his retirement, despite being a non-drinker. The journey that began with a quest for a guitar has transformed into a mission to breathe new life into a historic hotel and rekindle community spirits.