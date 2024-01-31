Multiple Myeloma Patients Await MSAC Verdict on CAR T Cell Therapy Funding

In a monumental decision that could revolutionize the treatment of multiple myeloma, a particular type of blood cancer, Australia's Medical Services Advisory Committee (MSAC) is deliberating on the public funding of CAR T cell therapy. This specific therapy pertains to a drug named cilta-cel, which has stirred considerable debate in the medical community.

Former Politician in the Eye of the Storm

Helen Buckingham, a former Victorian politician, now a director of the Snowdome Foundation for blood cancer research, is at the center of this unfolding medical drama. She, along with many other multiple myeloma patients, awaits the MSAC's determination on whether cilta-cel will be included in the public funding scheme.

Concerns over Efficacy and Cost

In 2022, Janssen Pharmaceuticals had their application for public funding of cilta-cel rejected by the MSAC. The concerns revolved around the drug's efficacy and its exorbitant cost. Despite approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the lack of MSAC support has rendered cilta-cel financially out of reach for most patients, with costs potentially exceeding $500,000 per treatment.

The Promising Horizon of CAR T Cell Therapy

CAR T cell therapy, an innovative treatment modality, involves modifying a patient's white blood cells to combat cancer cells. While it is available for specific lymphoma and leukemia cases in Australia, multiple myeloma patients are currently left with significant out-of-pocket expenses.

Australian hematologist Professor Miles Prince criticized the limited access to this potentially life-saving therapy due to cost considerations. He emphasized its effectiveness in treating myeloma, thereby emphasizing the necessity of its inclusion in public funding.

Future Implications and Cautious Optimism

The MSAC's impending decision will undeniably have far-reaching implications for the blood cancer community and research. Mark Henderson, CEO of Myeloma Australia, expressed cautious optimism about the potential of immunotherapies like CAR T. However, he noted it's too early to hail them as definitive cures.

In the U.S., the FDA has been investigating reports of secondary cancers linked to CAR T cell therapies and has requested manufacturers to include warnings. Nonetheless, they maintain that the benefits outweigh the risks.

Despite these concerns, Buckingham remains steadfast in her advocacy for the subsidization of this therapy, signifying a glimmer of hope for multiple myeloma patients across Australia.