Muhammadiyah’s Role in Bolstering Indonesia-Australia Relations

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Canberra has acknowledged the pivotal role played by the branches of Muhammadiyah, an influential Islamic organization, in strengthening the bilateral relationship between Indonesia and Australia. This recognition was emphasized during the inauguration of Baitul Arqom Muhammadiyah in Sydney by Mukhamad Najib, the Education and Culture Attaché of KBRI Canberra.

Muhammadiyah as a Cultural Bridge

Muhammadiyah Australian College (MAC), with its friendly, moderate, and progressive depiction of Indonesian Islam, acts as a cultural bridge and introduces Indonesians and their faith to Australians in an approachable manner. Najib underscored that despite robust government-to-government relations, marked by a close relationship between President Joko Widodo and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, there is a cultural distance perceived by some Australians. This gap, he believes, can be bridged with more social and cultural outreach.

Expanding Muhammadiyah’s Influence

Addressing this concern, Najib suggested that the establishment and growth of educational and philanthropic institutions by Muhammadiyah in Australia could help fill this cultural void. The aim is to extend the presence of MAC to other states in Australia and to set up Muhammadiyah charities, to disseminate Muhammadiyah’s understanding of Islam abroad.

MAC as a Pillar of Trust

Furthering this idea, Hamim Jufri, Chairman of the Special Branch of Muhammadiyah in Australia, reiterated that MAC in Melbourne serves as cultural diplomacy and aids in establishing trust. Dwi Kurniawan, from the Muhammadiyah Bachtiar Center, stressed the significance of engaging the Indonesian diaspora in Australia through initiatives like Baitul Arqom, to harness their potential and support Muhammadiyah’s vision and leadership development.