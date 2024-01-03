en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Muhammadiyah’s Role in Bolstering Indonesia-Australia Relations

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:06 am EST
Muhammadiyah’s Role in Bolstering Indonesia-Australia Relations

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Canberra has acknowledged the pivotal role played by the branches of Muhammadiyah, an influential Islamic organization, in strengthening the bilateral relationship between Indonesia and Australia. This recognition was emphasized during the inauguration of Baitul Arqom Muhammadiyah in Sydney by Mukhamad Najib, the Education and Culture Attaché of KBRI Canberra.

Muhammadiyah as a Cultural Bridge

Muhammadiyah Australian College (MAC), with its friendly, moderate, and progressive depiction of Indonesian Islam, acts as a cultural bridge and introduces Indonesians and their faith to Australians in an approachable manner. Najib underscored that despite robust government-to-government relations, marked by a close relationship between President Joko Widodo and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, there is a cultural distance perceived by some Australians. This gap, he believes, can be bridged with more social and cultural outreach.

Expanding Muhammadiyah’s Influence

Addressing this concern, Najib suggested that the establishment and growth of educational and philanthropic institutions by Muhammadiyah in Australia could help fill this cultural void. The aim is to extend the presence of MAC to other states in Australia and to set up Muhammadiyah charities, to disseminate Muhammadiyah’s understanding of Islam abroad.

MAC as a Pillar of Trust

Furthering this idea, Hamim Jufri, Chairman of the Special Branch of Muhammadiyah in Australia, reiterated that MAC in Melbourne serves as cultural diplomacy and aids in establishing trust. Dwi Kurniawan, from the Muhammadiyah Bachtiar Center, stressed the significance of engaging the Indonesian diaspora in Australia through initiatives like Baitul Arqom, to harness their potential and support Muhammadiyah’s vision and leadership development.

0
Australia Education
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve in Great Southern: A Tale of Celebrations and Police Vigilance

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Contemplates Shift in Aged Care Funding: Affluent Baby Boomers to Contribute More

By Geeta Pillai

Revamping Aged Care in Australia: Government Taskforce Advocates for Changes in Means-Testing

By Geeta Pillai

Karolina Pliskova Triumphs over Naomi Osaka in Thrilling Brisbane International Match

By Salman Khan

Karl Stefanovic's Humorous Leap into Influencer Fashion and Acting ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 15 mins
Karl Stefanovic's Humorous Leap into Influencer Fashion and Acting ...
heart comment 0
Top Five Predictions for Australia’s Property Market in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Top Five Predictions for Australia's Property Market in 2024
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies

By Salman Khan

Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies
Astonishing Rental Price for ‘Unlivable’ Property in Regional Victoria

By Geeta Pillai

Astonishing Rental Price for 'Unlivable' Property in Regional Victoria
Mourning a Devoted Father: Homicide Investigation Underway in Lowood

By Geeta Pillai

Mourning a Devoted Father: Homicide Investigation Underway in Lowood
Latest Headlines
World News
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors - A Battle of Equals
18 seconds
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors - A Battle of Equals
Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown
33 seconds
Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
38 seconds
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
39 seconds
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
1 min
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
The Rising Trend of Weight Loss Medications: A Balance Between Effectiveness and Nutrition
1 min
The Rising Trend of Weight Loss Medications: A Balance Between Effectiveness and Nutrition
Chlorophyll: The Green Pigment with Potential in Cancer Treatment
1 min
Chlorophyll: The Green Pigment with Potential in Cancer Treatment
Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership
2 mins
Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea's Battle with Pool Hygiene
2 mins
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea's Battle with Pool Hygiene
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app