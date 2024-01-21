'Mr Lambo' Reveals Bulletproof Bedroom and $80,000 Sneaker Collection on Instagram

Adrian Portelli, a Melbourne entrepreneur who has earned the moniker 'Mr Lambo,' recently offered an intimate look into his lavish lifestyle. The billionaire's social media tour, replete with a bulletproof bedroom and a designer closet teeming with luxury brands, paints a vivid picture of a life steeped in opulence.

The Fortress of Luxury

In an unprecedented move, Portelli has transformed his bedroom into a veritable fortress. The room boasts a bulletproof door and is further fortified by an array of alarms, cameras, and round-the-clock security monitoring. In a bid to augment his safety, Portelli revealed plans to bulletproof his walls and windows as well.

The $80,000 Sneaker Collection

Portelli's designer closet is a testament to his penchant for luxury. His collection of high-end sneakers, valued at $80,000, features an array of revered brands, including Balmain, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci. While he admits that not all pairs see the light of day, with some serving as mere 'fillers' for display, they nonetheless underscore his affluence and taste for the finer things in life.

From University Dropout to Billionaire

Portelli's trajectory to success was not a straight path. The entrepreneur dropped out of university to join his father's truck repair business before venturing into the limousine service industry in Los Angeles. Today, his portfolio boasts less than 50 sports cars and an extensive real estate collection, which includes Melbourne's priciest apartment. His involvement in the reality TV show 'The Block' further attests to his financial prowess, where he made several high-profile property acquisitions despite accusations of being a dummy bidder.