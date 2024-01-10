en English
Australia

MPavilion Celebrates Decade of Architectural Innovation with Award-Winning MPavilion 9

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
MPavilion Celebrates Decade of Architectural Innovation with Award-Winning MPavilion 9

Marking its tenth anniversary, MPavilion, Australia’s premier architectural commission, unveiled its ninth edition, MPavilion 9, in 2023. This innovative design, a product of Thailand’s all(zone), has been celebrated across the globe for its creative approach to tensile architecture, mirroring a low-lying cloud. The pavilion’s vibrant orange colour, coupled with its unique three-layer flexible canopy that delicately filters sunlight, has turned heads and won awards, cementing the project’s reputation as a leading figure in contemporary architecture.

The Triumph of MPavilion 9

The design’s prowess has been acknowledged through numerous accolades, including distinguished recognitions at the BLT Built Design Awards and the Good Design Awards in the same year of its inception. MPavilion 9 was also shortlisted at the revered World Architecture Festival Awards, thus drawing global attention to its innovative architectural marvel. The tensile structure, bathed in a warm, inviting orange, is a testament to the architectural acumen of all(zone) and the novel materials developed by Serge Ferrari.

Relocation to RMIT University’s Brunswick Campus

After gracing the Queen Victoria Gardens in Melbourne, MPavilion 9 will relocate to the Brunswick campus of RMIT University. From September 1, 2024, its innovative design and award-winning attributes will serve as a source of inspiration for students, staff, and visitors alike. The move is symbolic, reflecting the intertwining of art, architecture, and academia, and highlighting the structure’s role in fostering creative thinking and design innovation.

MPavilion: A Platform for Showcasing Diversity and Heritage

Over a decade, MPavilion has become more than just an architectural exhibit. It has evolved into a dynamic platform that hosts thousands of events, championing the diversity and rich heritage of Aboriginal cultures. The project, backed by the Naomi Milgrom Foundation, has a history of commissioning international architects to conceive temporary structures that eventually become enduring community assets. In this vein, MPavilion 9, with its groundbreaking design, continues this tradition of celebrating architectural innovation while fostering cultural exchange and community engagement.

Australia Thailand
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

