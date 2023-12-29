MP Bob Katter Slams ASIC over Cyclone Jasper Insurance Shortcomings

In a fervent call for justice, Federal MP Bob Katter has publicly censured the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) for its alleged inaction in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Jasper. His criticism stems from ASIC’s perceived inability to safeguard the flood-ravaged victims in Far North Queensland, a catastrophe that has left countless residents grappling with losses and uncertainty.

Insurance Crisis Amidst Natural Disaster

Katter’s ire is particularly directed at the surge in insurance fees and the evasion of accountability by insurance companies. This, he believes, is a direct result of ASIC’s negligence in enforcing its regulatory duties. An alarming statistic underscores his argument: a quarter of all houses in North Queensland remain uninsured, attributable to prohibitive insurance costs.

Reinsurance Pool: A Failed Promise?

The MP for Kennedy also pointed out the ineffectiveness of the government’s $10 billion reinsurance pool. This financial safety net, intended to cover insurance payouts within the initial 48 hours following a cyclone, appears to have fallen short of its promise. As the floodwaters lingered beyond the stipulated time, the reinsurance pool failed to extend its benefits to those affected, resulting in thousands of uninsured properties and residents losing everything they owned.

Response to the Crisis

In the face of this escalating crisis, the Insurance Council of Australia acknowledged the severity of the cyclone’s impact, reporting over 3800 claims before Christmas. ASIC Commissioner Alan Kirkland, responding to Katter’s allegations, urged the affected individuals to stay vigilant against potentially deceitful practices in the post-disaster phase. Meanwhile, as Australia braces for more extreme weather events, residents find themselves in a race against time, stocking up on essentials and heeding warnings to stay safe.

As a fiery advocate for his constituents, Katter has pledged to initiate legal action against ASIC and has called for the dismissal of ASNIC officials. His impassioned plea for action highlights the urgent need for systemic change, not just in disaster response, but in the preventative measures designed to protect vulnerable Australians from the devastating financial aftermath of natural disasters.