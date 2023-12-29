en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

MP Bob Katter Slams ASIC over Cyclone Jasper Insurance Shortcomings

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:12 am EST
MP Bob Katter Slams ASIC over Cyclone Jasper Insurance Shortcomings

In a fervent call for justice, Federal MP Bob Katter has publicly censured the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) for its alleged inaction in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Jasper. His criticism stems from ASIC’s perceived inability to safeguard the flood-ravaged victims in Far North Queensland, a catastrophe that has left countless residents grappling with losses and uncertainty.

Insurance Crisis Amidst Natural Disaster

Katter’s ire is particularly directed at the surge in insurance fees and the evasion of accountability by insurance companies. This, he believes, is a direct result of ASIC’s negligence in enforcing its regulatory duties. An alarming statistic underscores his argument: a quarter of all houses in North Queensland remain uninsured, attributable to prohibitive insurance costs.

Reinsurance Pool: A Failed Promise?

The MP for Kennedy also pointed out the ineffectiveness of the government’s $10 billion reinsurance pool. This financial safety net, intended to cover insurance payouts within the initial 48 hours following a cyclone, appears to have fallen short of its promise. As the floodwaters lingered beyond the stipulated time, the reinsurance pool failed to extend its benefits to those affected, resulting in thousands of uninsured properties and residents losing everything they owned.

Response to the Crisis

In the face of this escalating crisis, the Insurance Council of Australia acknowledged the severity of the cyclone’s impact, reporting over 3800 claims before Christmas. ASIC Commissioner Alan Kirkland, responding to Katter’s allegations, urged the affected individuals to stay vigilant against potentially deceitful practices in the post-disaster phase. Meanwhile, as Australia braces for more extreme weather events, residents find themselves in a race against time, stocking up on essentials and heeding warnings to stay safe.

As a fiery advocate for his constituents, Katter has pledged to initiate legal action against ASIC and has called for the dismissal of ASNIC officials. His impassioned plea for action highlights the urgent need for systemic change, not just in disaster response, but in the preventative measures designed to protect vulnerable Australians from the devastating financial aftermath of natural disasters.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Melbourne Family's Four-Year Battle with Ticketmaster Over Refund Ends in Victory

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Prepares for Spectacular New Year's Eve Fireworks Display

By Geeta Pillai

Alex de Minaur's Humorous Controversy and the Anticipation for United Cup and Australian Open

By Salman Khan

Motorcycle Crash Marks Rising Road Fatalities in South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
@Accidents · 38 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
heart comment 0
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By Quadri Adejumo

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Australia Triumphs Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test, Seals 2-0 Series Victory

By Salman Khan

Australia Triumphs Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test, Seals 2-0 Series Victory
Latest Headlines
World News
2023: A Year of Political Surprises and Escalating Conflicts
22 seconds
2023: A Year of Political Surprises and Escalating Conflicts
Political Forecasts of 2023: A Year of Unfounded Predictions
36 seconds
Political Forecasts of 2023: A Year of Unfounded Predictions
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot Over Capitol Attack
25 mins
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot Over Capitol Attack
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot
27 mins
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot
SEC's Struggle with Climate-Related Agenda Amplifies as US Election Approaches
28 mins
SEC's Struggle with Climate-Related Agenda Amplifies as US Election Approaches
Personal Milestones and Professional Triumphs: A Look Back at Sports in 2023
29 mins
Personal Milestones and Professional Triumphs: A Look Back at Sports in 2023
Maoist Leader's Death Sparks Controversy: Accusations of Government Collaboration Fly
29 mins
Maoist Leader's Death Sparks Controversy: Accusations of Government Collaboration Fly
Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain's New Economy Minister: Navigating a Path of Continuity and Challenges
30 mins
Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain's New Economy Minister: Navigating a Path of Continuity and Challenges
Xi Jinping Sets Policy Agenda for 2024 in Beijing Gathering
32 mins
Xi Jinping Sets Policy Agenda for 2024 in Beijing Gathering
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
49 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
54 mins
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
4 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app