Mount Isa’s Housing Crisis: Calls for Refurbishment of Abandoned Properties

In the heart of north-west Queensland, the mining town of Mount Isa grapples with a severe housing crisis. Its roots lie not in a lack of buildings but in their abandonment. At least 117 properties stand vacant, their potential to provide homes stunted by disrepair and unpaid rates. The sight of these desolate structures has triggered a wave of calls from residents, real estate agents, and welfare groups demanding swift action to refurbish these properties.

Abandoned Properties: A Crisis in Waiting

Local council records reveal a grim tale. These properties have accumulated unpaid rates for three years, contributing to a worsening housing shortage in a town of approximately 20,000 people. The Mount Isa City Council’s 2023 Local Housing Action Plan indicates a need for at least 550 houses and townhouses, a significant portion earmarked for social housing. Long waiting lists predominantly feature families desperate for a place to call home.

Mining Uncertainty Fuels Housing Woes

Mount Isa’s future is shrouded in uncertainty due to the impending closure of Glencore’s copper operations in 2025. This critical event has already cast a shadow over housing projects such as the Gliderport development. John Tully, a local real estate agent, stressed the detrimental influence of abandoned properties on the market, urging the local council to step up its efforts to tackle the issue.

Constructive Solutions Needed

The council holds the power to resell properties where rates remain unpaid for three years, but a significant hurdle blocks this path to resolution. A scarcity of construction services in the area hampers the repair and refurbishment of these homes. Without incentives to attract builders and apprentices, this issue is unlikely to see substantial improvement. Paula Washington, Centacare North Queensland’s executive director, underscored the high demand for family-sized accommodations and noted that crisis accommodation programs are operating at full capacity. Calls are growing louder for local, state, and federal governments to prioritize this two-decade-old issue tied to a decline in the building sector.