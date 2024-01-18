en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Mount Gambier Blaze Engulfs Hay Bales, Grassland, and Forklift: $90,000 in Damages

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Mount Gambier Blaze Engulfs Hay Bales, Grassland, and Forklift: $90,000 in Damages

In an alarming incident on Wednesday afternoon, emergency services detected smoke emanating from forestry cameras positioned at Mount Burr and Carpenters Rocks, in proximity to Mount Gambier. Responding to the distress signal, volunteers from the Country Fire Service (CFS) rushed to Tantanoola. The scene that awaited them was a roaring inferno involving approximately 400 hay bales, a hectare of grassland, and a Manitou Telehandler, a specialized type of forklift.

Firefighting Efforts and Damages

The raging fire demanded the concerted efforts of 25 firefighters to bring it under control. The blaze resulted in an estimated damage worth $90,000, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The smoke from the incident blanketed the skies over German Flat, Tantanoola, and Burrungule, lending an ominous aura to the otherwise serene locales.

Post-Incident Measures

After the firefighters succeeded in extinguishing the blaze, they remained on site to spread out the hay, a crucial step in ensuring the complete eradication of the fire. CFS declared plans to continue monitoring the site in the wake of the forecasted high temperatures in the days to follow.

Public Advisory

In light of the smoke, a public advisory was issued, cautioning individuals with respiratory problems to stay indoors and to keep windows and doors shut. This precautionary measure was recommended to prevent exposure to the smoke and potential health risks.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
40 mins ago
Zayn Malik's Unexpected Encounter at Paris Fashion Week
In a surprising turn of events, Zayn Malik, the singer who was formerly part of the popular boy band One Direction, found himself in a minor accident at Paris Fashion Week, marking his first public appearance in half a decade. The incident, caught on video and circulated online, showed Malik’s foot being run over by
Zayn Malik's Unexpected Encounter at Paris Fashion Week
Pune Metro Guard's Quick Thinking Saves Lives, Highlights Importance of Vigilance
3 hours ago
Pune Metro Guard's Quick Thinking Saves Lives, Highlights Importance of Vigilance
Agona Swedru Taxi Driver Arrested Following Hit-and-Run Incident with Police Officer
3 hours ago
Agona Swedru Taxi Driver Arrested Following Hit-and-Run Incident with Police Officer
Drink Driver Causes New Year's Day Collision: A Case that Highlights the Perils of Drink Driving
49 mins ago
Drink Driver Causes New Year's Day Collision: A Case that Highlights the Perils of Drink Driving
Heroic Rescue: Dog Assists Police Officer in Saving Owner from Frozen Lake
2 hours ago
Heroic Rescue: Dog Assists Police Officer in Saving Owner from Frozen Lake
Thailand Deputy Prime Minister Orders Review of Fireworks Factory Regulations After Deadly Explosion
2 hours ago
Thailand Deputy Prime Minister Orders Review of Fireworks Factory Regulations After Deadly Explosion
Latest Headlines
World News
Iran Launches Satellite Amid Escalating Regional Tensions, Draws Western Criticism
1 min
Iran Launches Satellite Amid Escalating Regional Tensions, Draws Western Criticism
Vladimir Coufal: West Ham's Resilience Will Shine in Upcoming Match
5 mins
Vladimir Coufal: West Ham's Resilience Will Shine in Upcoming Match
Carlos Alcaraz: A Display of Skill and Sportsmanship at the Rod Laver Arena
5 mins
Carlos Alcaraz: A Display of Skill and Sportsmanship at the Rod Laver Arena
Hand-Holding Gesture Sparks Cultural Misunderstanding During Vietnamese PM's Visit to Hungary
5 mins
Hand-Holding Gesture Sparks Cultural Misunderstanding During Vietnamese PM's Visit to Hungary
MLS Clubs Show Interest in Struggling Striker Divock Origi.
5 mins
MLS Clubs Show Interest in Struggling Striker Divock Origi.
Hepatitis A Outbreak Intensifies Health Crisis in Gaza
8 mins
Hepatitis A Outbreak Intensifies Health Crisis in Gaza
India to be Naxal-Free in Three Years, Declares Home Minister Amit Shah
8 mins
India to be Naxal-Free in Three Years, Declares Home Minister Amit Shah
Pierre Caillet's Red Card Affects ASBH's Performance Against Provence Rugby
9 mins
Pierre Caillet's Red Card Affects ASBH's Performance Against Provence Rugby
The Hidden Danger of Improper Heater Use and a Peek into Contemporary Lifestyle trends
10 mins
The Hidden Danger of Improper Heater Use and a Peek into Contemporary Lifestyle trends
Bangladesh Advances Agricultural Self-Reliance with New Initiatives and 'Krishak Smart Card'
20 mins
Bangladesh Advances Agricultural Self-Reliance with New Initiatives and 'Krishak Smart Card'
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
3 hours
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events
4 hours
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
4 hours
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
5 hours
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
7 hours
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
7 hours
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
7 hours
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
Scheana Shay of 'Vanderpump Rules' Discusses Struggle with Postpartum OCD
9 hours
Scheana Shay of 'Vanderpump Rules' Discusses Struggle with Postpartum OCD

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app