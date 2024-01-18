Mount Gambier Blaze Engulfs Hay Bales, Grassland, and Forklift: $90,000 in Damages

In an alarming incident on Wednesday afternoon, emergency services detected smoke emanating from forestry cameras positioned at Mount Burr and Carpenters Rocks, in proximity to Mount Gambier. Responding to the distress signal, volunteers from the Country Fire Service (CFS) rushed to Tantanoola. The scene that awaited them was a roaring inferno involving approximately 400 hay bales, a hectare of grassland, and a Manitou Telehandler, a specialized type of forklift.

Firefighting Efforts and Damages

The raging fire demanded the concerted efforts of 25 firefighters to bring it under control. The blaze resulted in an estimated damage worth $90,000, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The smoke from the incident blanketed the skies over German Flat, Tantanoola, and Burrungule, lending an ominous aura to the otherwise serene locales.

Post-Incident Measures

After the firefighters succeeded in extinguishing the blaze, they remained on site to spread out the hay, a crucial step in ensuring the complete eradication of the fire. CFS declared plans to continue monitoring the site in the wake of the forecasted high temperatures in the days to follow.

Public Advisory

In light of the smoke, a public advisory was issued, cautioning individuals with respiratory problems to stay indoors and to keep windows and doors shut. This precautionary measure was recommended to prevent exposure to the smoke and potential health risks.