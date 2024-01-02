Motto’s ‘Miracle Pants’ Spark Sensation in Fashion World; TV Star Julia Morris Joins as Ambassador

Imagine slipping into a pair of pants and instantly appearing a size smaller. That’s the promise of the ‘miracle pants,’ an innovative creation of the Australian fashion brand, Motto. These leather-look pants have not only triggered a sensation in the fashion world, but they’ve also amassed a significant waitlist of 37,000 people, all eagerly anticipating the release of new designs in 2024. Priced in the range of $110-$120, these miracle pants have become a wardrobe staple for thousands of women across Australia.

Motto’s Miracle Range: A Fashion Revelation

Motto’s Miracle Range, the line that houses these transformative pants, has been a revelation in the fashion industry. The range has led consumers to explore other popular items from the brand, such as long-sleeved designer tees and the ‘blogger shirt.’ The latter item, in particular, went viral and emerged as the brand’s top-selling item in 2023, further cementing Motto’s place in the sartorial landscape.

A Family Business Flourishes

Founded 38 years ago by Faye and John Brown, Motto has evolved from a small family business to a recognized fashion brand, now operated by Faye and her daughter Lauren French. Their dedication to creating functional and stylish clothing has resonated with a broad audience, ensuring the brand’s steady growth over the years.

Boosting Brand Visibility: Julia Morris Joins as Ambassador

In a strategic move to enhance the brand’s visibility and appeal, Motto has welcomed Julia Morris, co-host of the popular TV show ‘I’m A Celebrity Australia,’ as an ambassador. Morris’s association with the brand has served to strengthen its image and reach, promising an exciting future for Motto in the world of fashion.