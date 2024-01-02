en English
Australia

Motto’s ‘Miracle Pants’ Spark Sensation in Fashion World; TV Star Julia Morris Joins as Ambassador

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Motto’s ‘Miracle Pants’ Spark Sensation in Fashion World; TV Star Julia Morris Joins as Ambassador

Imagine slipping into a pair of pants and instantly appearing a size smaller. That’s the promise of the ‘miracle pants,’ an innovative creation of the Australian fashion brand, Motto. These leather-look pants have not only triggered a sensation in the fashion world, but they’ve also amassed a significant waitlist of 37,000 people, all eagerly anticipating the release of new designs in 2024. Priced in the range of $110-$120, these miracle pants have become a wardrobe staple for thousands of women across Australia.

Motto’s Miracle Range: A Fashion Revelation

Motto’s Miracle Range, the line that houses these transformative pants, has been a revelation in the fashion industry. The range has led consumers to explore other popular items from the brand, such as long-sleeved designer tees and the ‘blogger shirt.’ The latter item, in particular, went viral and emerged as the brand’s top-selling item in 2023, further cementing Motto’s place in the sartorial landscape.

A Family Business Flourishes

Founded 38 years ago by Faye and John Brown, Motto has evolved from a small family business to a recognized fashion brand, now operated by Faye and her daughter Lauren French. Their dedication to creating functional and stylish clothing has resonated with a broad audience, ensuring the brand’s steady growth over the years.

Boosting Brand Visibility: Julia Morris Joins as Ambassador

In a strategic move to enhance the brand’s visibility and appeal, Motto has welcomed Julia Morris, co-host of the popular TV show ‘I’m A Celebrity Australia,’ as an ambassador. Morris’s association with the brand has served to strengthen its image and reach, promising an exciting future for Motto in the world of fashion.

Australia Business Fashion
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

