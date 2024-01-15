Mosman Oil and Gas Advances in EP 145 Project: A Stepping Stone to Australia’s Resource Potential

In a significant stride towards oil, gas, helium, and hydrogen exploration in Australia, Mosman Oil and Gas Ltd has submitted its Environmental Management Plan for the EP 145 project. This forms a crucial stepping stone for the planned seismic exploration program slated for 2024. Following this pivotal submission, Mosman now anticipates certification to initiate the exploration activities.

Progressing Partnership with Greenvale

Simultaneously, Mosman made public that its potential farm-in partner, Greenvale, has met one of the essential conditions of their agreement. This was accomplished through Greenvale’s payment of the assessed stamp duty. This financial commitment nudges the partnership closer to securing Ministerial approval. Mosman, however, candidly admitted that it does not hold sway over the approval’s timing, but anticipates its completion in the near future.

CEO’s Confidence in Project Timelines

The Mosman CEO, Andy Carroll, expressed satisfaction with these crucial advancements, affirming they align with the company’s timeline. The firm anticipates conducting seismic acquisition in 2024, followed by drilling operations in 2025. The ambition underlying these exploratory activities is to assess the potential for helium, hydrogen, and hydrocarbons in the region.

Stockbroker’s Positive Assessment of Mosman

A stockbroker, SP Angel, offered a positive evaluation of Mosman’s update. It spotlighted the considerable value creation opportunity for Mosman due to its substantial land holdings in the Amadeus Basin. This region, located in the Northern Territory of Australia, is renowned for its prospects for oil and gas, as well as helium and hydrogen. SP Angel further highlighted that Mosman’s market capitalization does not fully encapsulate the value of its assets.

With the completion of the farm-in agreement, Mosman is set to receive a cash payment of A$160k from Greenvale. Moreover, Greenvale will also shoulder the cost of the seismic work program for the third year, as well as the drilling of one well by August 2025.