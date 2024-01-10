Moreton Bay Development Project Stalled Amidst Government Dispute Over Traffic Safety

In the heart of Moreton Bay, near Brisbane, a multimillion-dollar development project intended to transform a two-acre car sales yard into a mixed-use precinct lies in limbo. The proposed development, promising an indoor sport and recreation centre, high-rise accommodation, an underground carpark, and a mural honouring ANZAC soldiers, has been stalled for years due to a dispute with the state government over traffic safety.

A Stalled Vision

The Moreton Bay Regional Council approved the project with the hopes of revitalizing the local CBD and reducing traffic congestion. However, the project has hit a roadblock with the state government’s Priority Development Area (PDA) declaration not approving the plans due to concerns about traffic and access safety on the central Anzac Avenue. The delay has resulted in the collapse of the original developer, Longfield Land Company, leaving a debt of approximately $1.5 million to unsecured creditors.

Local Discontent and Site Degradation

Local business owners, who were anticipating an economic boost from the development, have expressed frustration over the delay. The once promising site has deteriorated into an eyesore and become a hotspot for vandalism and other illicit activities. The council has been in communication with the Economic Development Queensland (EDQ) to address these issues, but the development remains at a standstill until traffic and safety concerns are resolved.

Disappointment in Government Handling

Mayor Peter Flannery has expressed disappointment with the state government’s handling of the situation, particularly the delay in addressing the site’s intensification concerns. He highlighted the need for the state government to take decisive action to move the project forward, stating the development is crucial for the local economy and the revitalization of the Moreton Bay area.