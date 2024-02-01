Montrose Environmental Group Acquires Australia's Epic Environmental, Boosting Service Capabilities

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc., a high-growth global environmental services firm, has acquired Epic Environmental Pty Ltd, a leading environmental consultancy in Australia. The acquisition is part of a strategic move by Montrose to amplify its presence in Australia, enhance its capabilities, and provide comprehensive environmental solutions. The merger brings together two giants in environmental services, promising an era of exciting opportunities and growth.

Expanding Horizons

Epic Environmental, a Brisbane-based organization with satellite offices in Sydney, Mudgee, Adelaide, and Darwin, provides services in environmental planning, contaminated land management, waste management, and remediation. Its clientele includes some of Australia's top industrial, resources, and energy services companies. The acquisition will see Epic Environmental's team of engineers, scientists, geologists, planners, and ecologists join Montrose's Consulting and Engineering division, part of the Remediation and Reuse segment, bolstering its service capabilities.

Strategic Expansion

Montrose initiated its expansion in Australia in 2019 with a focus on water contamination removal technologies. The acquisition of Epic Environmental is a strategic move to expedite this growth. The collaboration will leverage the combined talent and expertise of both companies to provide more comprehensive environmental solutions. It aims to enhance Montrose's service capabilities and strengthen its market relationships in Australia.

A Bright Future

Montrose's President and CEO, Vijay Mathripragada, expressed excitement about the acquisition, seeing it as a springboard for collaboration and solving environmental challenges. The deal signifies exciting opportunities and growth for Montrose and Epic, promising a future of innovative solutions in the environmental services sector. Financial advisory services for Epic Environmental were provided by TCA Partners, with accounting by Davis & Co and legal assistance from Holding Redlich. Montrose was legally advised by Allens.