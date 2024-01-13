Monsoonal Trough Disrupts Far North Queensland: Road Closures and Water Restrictions Imposed

Far North Queensland is currently in the throes of a significant monsoonal trough that is moving across the state. This weather phenomenon is causing heavy rainfall and affecting communities from the Cape York Peninsula down to the tropical coast. The severity of the weather conditions has led to an array of road closures, making transportation and mobility a challenging task for the residents and travelers in the region.

Impact on Transportation

The impact of the torrential downpour is evident in the closure of several roads. Notably, Alexandra Range, Noah’s Range, and all roads north of the Daintree River have been shut down. The Daintree Ferry, a critical transport link in the region, has also been closed for the time being. These closures are necessary to ensure the safety of the populace as the authorities plan for an inspection by a geo tech engineer to assess the potential impact of the heavy rainfall on these transport infrastructures.

Water Restrictions Imposed

Alongside road closures, water restrictions have been implemented in certain areas. These restrictions, although seemingly contradictory in the face of heavy rainfall, are a strategic measure to conserve water amidst the potential for flooding. The aim is to ensure that there is a sufficient supply for essential use during these challenging times.

Community Alert and Response

As the monsoonal rains persist, the local authorities are monitoring the situation closely. They are issuing warnings and providing guidance to the affected populations to ensure safety and minimize the impact of the weather event. The community is advised to check for updates on the Council’s Facebook page, disaster dashboard, and official website. The situation calls for heightened vigilance and community response as everyone is expected to follow the directives issued by the officials.