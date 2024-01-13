en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Monsoonal Trough Disrupts Far North Queensland: Road Closures and Water Restrictions Imposed

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:53 am EST
Monsoonal Trough Disrupts Far North Queensland: Road Closures and Water Restrictions Imposed

Far North Queensland is currently in the throes of a significant monsoonal trough that is moving across the state. This weather phenomenon is causing heavy rainfall and affecting communities from the Cape York Peninsula down to the tropical coast. The severity of the weather conditions has led to an array of road closures, making transportation and mobility a challenging task for the residents and travelers in the region.

Impact on Transportation

The impact of the torrential downpour is evident in the closure of several roads. Notably, Alexandra Range, Noah’s Range, and all roads north of the Daintree River have been shut down. The Daintree Ferry, a critical transport link in the region, has also been closed for the time being. These closures are necessary to ensure the safety of the populace as the authorities plan for an inspection by a geo tech engineer to assess the potential impact of the heavy rainfall on these transport infrastructures.

Water Restrictions Imposed

Alongside road closures, water restrictions have been implemented in certain areas. These restrictions, although seemingly contradictory in the face of heavy rainfall, are a strategic measure to conserve water amidst the potential for flooding. The aim is to ensure that there is a sufficient supply for essential use during these challenging times.

Community Alert and Response

As the monsoonal rains persist, the local authorities are monitoring the situation closely. They are issuing warnings and providing guidance to the affected populations to ensure safety and minimize the impact of the weather event. The community is advised to check for updates on the Council’s Facebook page, disaster dashboard, and official website. The situation calls for heightened vigilance and community response as everyone is expected to follow the directives issued by the officials.

0
Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Beaconsfield Hotel in Melbourne Eyes Reopening Nearly 20 Years After Tragedy
After nearly two decades of silence, the shuttered Beaconsfield Hotel in Melbourne’s St Kilda district is inching closer to a revival. The hotel, which has been closed since December 2004, became a focal point of public grief and controversy following the tragic death of Australian cricket icon David Hookes. Hookes’ untimely demise, following a dispute
Beaconsfield Hotel in Melbourne Eyes Reopening Nearly 20 Years After Tragedy
Andrew O'Keefe Spotted in Sydney Amid Legal Troubles
15 mins ago
Andrew O'Keefe Spotted in Sydney Amid Legal Troubles
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
18 mins ago
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
Securing Heritage Protection: Victoria’s Lake Tyrell and the 1800s Smoked Bark Etching
3 mins ago
Securing Heritage Protection: Victoria’s Lake Tyrell and the 1800s Smoked Bark Etching
Novak Djokovic: Ready for the 25th Grand Slam Victory at Australian Open 2024
4 mins ago
Novak Djokovic: Ready for the 25th Grand Slam Victory at Australian Open 2024
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
13 mins ago
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Celtics vs. Rockets: More Than a Game, a Reunion
50 seconds
Celtics vs. Rockets: More Than a Game, a Reunion
Countdown Begins: Taiwan’s Presidential Race and its Global Impact
2 mins
Countdown Begins: Taiwan’s Presidential Race and its Global Impact
Beaconsfield Hotel in Melbourne Eyes Reopening Nearly 20 Years After Tragedy
2 mins
Beaconsfield Hotel in Melbourne Eyes Reopening Nearly 20 Years After Tragedy
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: A Battle of Allegations and Defenses
4 mins
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: A Battle of Allegations and Defenses
Novak Djokovic: Ready for the 25th Grand Slam Victory at Australian Open 2024
4 mins
Novak Djokovic: Ready for the 25th Grand Slam Victory at Australian Open 2024
Bestival's Co-Founder Rob da Bank to Transform Isle of Wight into 'Sauna Isle'
5 mins
Bestival's Co-Founder Rob da Bank to Transform Isle of Wight into 'Sauna Isle'
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates GOP Division on Government Spending
5 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates GOP Division on Government Spending
What Do Pilots Do When They're Passengers? Professional Tips for Air Travel
5 mins
What Do Pilots Do When They're Passengers? Professional Tips for Air Travel
ECP Extends Deadline for Party Tickets Submission in Preparation for General Election 2024
6 mins
ECP Extends Deadline for Party Tickets Submission in Preparation for General Election 2024
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
12 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
12 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app