en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Monsoonal Trough Continues to Drench Far North Queensland, Flooding Risk Looms

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:27 am EST
Monsoonal Trough Continues to Drench Far North Queensland, Flooding Risk Looms

The monsoonal trough currently drenching Far North Queensland continues to cause moderate, yet unrelenting rainfall across the region, affecting areas from Cape York to the tropical coast. The persistent downpour has led to road closures and ongoing water restrictions, with communities on high alert for potential flooding. The weather forecast suggests that the rain is set to continue for several days.

24-Hour Rainfall Totals Record Highest Figures at Cape York

Over the past 24 hours, the most substantial rainfall has been recorded around Cape York. Dunbar and Kowanyama, two communities in the region, have seen the highest rainfalls, with measurements of 201 millimeters and 172 millimeters respectively. The monsoon trough’s impact is expected to endure until the end of the following week, with some areas predicted to receive between 100 to 150 millimeters of rain in the coming days.

Severe Weather Conditions Expected to Persist

Queensland’s far north is bracing for ongoing monsoonal rain and thunderstorms, with severe weather conditions expected to persist into the following week. Presently, there is a low chance of a tropical low forming into a tropical cyclone on Sunday, but the situation is under constant review. Flood warnings and severe weather warnings have been issued in anticipation of heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding. Relief crews are on standby, ready to be deployed if the weather intensifies.

Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant As Situation Develops

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Shane Kennedy has urged residents to stay vigilant as the situation progresses. The region is still recuperating from the record flooding caused by Tropical Cyclone Jasper weeks ago, and the current weather system could potentially exacerbate the situation. As the monsoon trough drifts slowly southwards, flooding is possible in North Western Rivers Bonaparte and Western Areas of Carpentaria. Despite the challenges, the community remains resilient, prepared to weather the storm both literally and metaphorically.

0
Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
25 mins ago
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
The second stage of the Women’s Tour Down Under was nothing short of a thrilling spectacle, as riders faced the longest track in the race’s history – a grueling 104.2km course from Glenelg to Stirling. With 2079m of climbing and an uphill finish, the stage proved to be a defining moment in the race, with
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
Emergency Landing on Sydney's Garie Beach: A Lucky Escape
47 mins ago
Emergency Landing on Sydney's Garie Beach: A Lucky Escape
Toongabbie Tragedy: Child Loses Life in Driveway Accident
49 mins ago
Toongabbie Tragedy: Child Loses Life in Driveway Accident
Australia Honors Future Danish Queen with Conservation Pledge
40 mins ago
Australia Honors Future Danish Queen with Conservation Pledge
Elderly Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Aged Care Facility
40 mins ago
Elderly Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Aged Care Facility
Multi-Car Pileup in Sydney: Six Hospitalized, Investigations Underway
43 mins ago
Multi-Car Pileup in Sydney: Six Hospitalized, Investigations Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
14 seconds
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
17 seconds
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
30 seconds
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
31 seconds
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
32 seconds
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
37 seconds
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
PML-N Finalizes Ticket Distribution for Upcoming Elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
43 seconds
PML-N Finalizes Ticket Distribution for Upcoming Elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Bank Worker's Wake-Up Call: Loses 154 Pounds After Dentist's Warning
50 seconds
Bank Worker's Wake-Up Call: Loses 154 Pounds After Dentist's Warning
Asia Cup Group Match Begins: India Takes on Australia in a High-Stakes Encounter
3 mins
Asia Cup Group Match Begins: India Takes on Australia in a High-Stakes Encounter
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app