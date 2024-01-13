Monsoonal Trough Continues to Drench Far North Queensland, Flooding Risk Looms

The monsoonal trough currently drenching Far North Queensland continues to cause moderate, yet unrelenting rainfall across the region, affecting areas from Cape York to the tropical coast. The persistent downpour has led to road closures and ongoing water restrictions, with communities on high alert for potential flooding. The weather forecast suggests that the rain is set to continue for several days.

24-Hour Rainfall Totals Record Highest Figures at Cape York

Over the past 24 hours, the most substantial rainfall has been recorded around Cape York. Dunbar and Kowanyama, two communities in the region, have seen the highest rainfalls, with measurements of 201 millimeters and 172 millimeters respectively. The monsoon trough’s impact is expected to endure until the end of the following week, with some areas predicted to receive between 100 to 150 millimeters of rain in the coming days.

Severe Weather Conditions Expected to Persist

Queensland’s far north is bracing for ongoing monsoonal rain and thunderstorms, with severe weather conditions expected to persist into the following week. Presently, there is a low chance of a tropical low forming into a tropical cyclone on Sunday, but the situation is under constant review. Flood warnings and severe weather warnings have been issued in anticipation of heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding. Relief crews are on standby, ready to be deployed if the weather intensifies.

Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant As Situation Develops

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Shane Kennedy has urged residents to stay vigilant as the situation progresses. The region is still recuperating from the record flooding caused by Tropical Cyclone Jasper weeks ago, and the current weather system could potentially exacerbate the situation. As the monsoon trough drifts slowly southwards, flooding is possible in North Western Rivers Bonaparte and Western Areas of Carpentaria. Despite the challenges, the community remains resilient, prepared to weather the storm both literally and metaphorically.