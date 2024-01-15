Monsoon Conditions Stir Flood Warnings in Australia's Northern Territory

As monsoon conditions burgeon over the Northern Territory in Australia, a minor flood warning has been issued for the Adelaide River at Adelaide River Town. This alert comes in the wake of heavy rainfall that pounded the region on Monday, with Noonamah recording above 100 millimetres of rain since 9am that day. Authorities warn that the river system is likely to rise to minor flood levels later in the morning, inviting the community and related personnel to be on high alert for potential flooding.

Advertisment

Weather Warnings in Northern Territory

A Flood Watch, which includes the Katherine River, has been issued across the Northern Territory due to heavy rainfall from a tropical low within the monsoon trough. The Port Keats Airport reported a 2-day rainfall total of 506 mm, with forecasts predicting further heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the coming days. As the monsoon low strengthens, widespread heavy rainfall is likely to escalate, potentially leading to minor to major flooding across the Flood Watch area. The Northern Territory Emergency Service advises residents to stay away from flooded drains, rivers, streams, and waterways, preparing for potential flooding.

Impact on Road Conditions and Communities

Advertisment

As the intense rainfall continues, road conditions may be impacted, and communities and homesteads may become isolated. The conditions are expected to ease over the weekend. However, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds across Daly, Gregory, and Tiwi, and parts of Arnhem, Carpentaria, and Barkly forecast districts. Flood watches have been issued for the Victoria and Adelaide rivers, with sustained heavy rainfall possibly triggering further flooding, particularly in low-lying communities near rivers, streams, and creeks. Urban flooding is also a potential threat in developed areas with overwhelmed or inadequate stormwater drainage systems.

Monsoon Trough and Tropical Low Trigger Warnings

Parts of the Northern Territory and Queensland are set to face dangerous winds and flash flooding due to a monsoon trough and tropical low causing heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms. Flood warnings have been issued for the Cape York Peninsula and Gulf of Carpentaria, as well as the NT's northwest. River rises are anticipated in these areas over the coming days. Additionally, severe conditions, including heavy rain and damaging winds, are expected in several districts offshore. Rain and strong winds are also forecast for Darwin, Sydney, Brisbane, and Canberra on Tuesday. As the monsoon conditions continue to affect the top end of the Northern Territory, the authorities are expected to issue new alerts or update/rescind existing advisories as weather conditions evolve.