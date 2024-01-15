en English
Australia

Modest Share Gains and Market Surprises Kickstart the Financial Week

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:00 pm EST
The financial landscape started the week on a note of anticipation and surprise. A modest gain in shares was observed, even with Wall Street closed. The Australian sharemarket, specifically the S&P/ASX 200 index, remained mostly steady with a slight uptick, owing to a rally in energy and retail stocks. The index, standing at 7498.6 by 12.42pm, initially dipped by 0.2% at the open, influenced by a mixed session on Wall Street the previous Friday.

Bitcoin Consolidation and Global Luxury Market Uncertainty

While the sharemarket was making subtle movements, Bitcoin was undergoing a consolidation phase, with its value dropping below $US42,000. The initial excitement around Bitcoin ETFs seemed to be waning, causing a dip in the cryptocurrency’s value. Concurrently, the global luxury market was facing a wave of uncertainty as Burberry, the British luxury fashion house, issued a profit warning, shaking investor confidence.

Surprising Policy Move by China and Santos’ Pipeline Approval

In a surprising policy move, China, the world’s second-largest economy, decided to maintain its key interest rate, leading to some market surprises. Meanwhile, from an industry perspective, Santos, one of Australia’s largest domestic gas producers, received approval for a pipeline associated with an oil field in the Northern Territory. This decision came after a Federal Court ruling that rejected claims that the proposed pipelines would endanger Indigenous cultural heritage sites.

Uranium Market Surge and Temporary Trading Halt

Adding to the market’s dynamism, the uranium market witnessed a surge, with prices reaching an impressive $US100 per pound. This caused a rally in related stocks such as Paladin and Boss, drawing attention from investors worldwide. In response to the news of Santos’ pipeline approval, trading was temporarily halted, further adding to the dramatic start of the week in the financial world.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

