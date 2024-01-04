MLA Seeks Goat Producers to Join GIRDAC: A Key Advisory Group in the Goatmeat and Livestock Industry

Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) is inviting rangeland and commercial farmed goat producers to apply for two open committee positions on the Goat Industry Research, Development, and Adoption Committee (GIRDAC). GIRDAC is an integral advisory group that directs the allocation of goat levy funds into research and development (R&D) and extension and adoption (E&A) initiatives crucial to the Australian goatmeat and livestock industry.

Independent Committee with a National Focus

GIRDAC operates independently from the Goat Industry Council of Australia (GICA). As an MLA-appointed and funded committee, GIRDAC maintains a nationwide perspective in all its endeavours. The committee convenes virtually four times a year to scrutinize RD&A funding proposals, oversee ongoing projects, and analyze outcomes of completed projects.

Composition and Role of GIRDAC

The committee comprises commercial goat producers, value chain and service provider representatives, and subject matter experts as required. The role of GIRDAC includes suggesting R&D priorities, crafting and revisiting terms of reference, choosing service providers, and assessing project progress.

Call for Committee Membership

The call for committee membership is open to rangeland goat producers and commercial farmed goat producers who can bring their industry experience, research and development skills, and a commitment to bolster the committee’s goals. Interested individuals are urged to submit an expression of interest (EOI) to MLA, which should not exceed two pages and must address specified selection criteria such as industry experience, R&D experience, skills and expertise, and motivation for joining GIRDAC.