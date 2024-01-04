en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

MLA Seeks Goat Producers to Join GIRDAC: A Key Advisory Group in the Goatmeat and Livestock Industry

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
MLA Seeks Goat Producers to Join GIRDAC: A Key Advisory Group in the Goatmeat and Livestock Industry

Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) is inviting rangeland and commercial farmed goat producers to apply for two open committee positions on the Goat Industry Research, Development, and Adoption Committee (GIRDAC). GIRDAC is an integral advisory group that directs the allocation of goat levy funds into research and development (R&D) and extension and adoption (E&A) initiatives crucial to the Australian goatmeat and livestock industry.

Independent Committee with a National Focus

GIRDAC operates independently from the Goat Industry Council of Australia (GICA). As an MLA-appointed and funded committee, GIRDAC maintains a nationwide perspective in all its endeavours. The committee convenes virtually four times a year to scrutinize RD&A funding proposals, oversee ongoing projects, and analyze outcomes of completed projects.

Composition and Role of GIRDAC

The committee comprises commercial goat producers, value chain and service provider representatives, and subject matter experts as required. The role of GIRDAC includes suggesting R&D priorities, crafting and revisiting terms of reference, choosing service providers, and assessing project progress.

Call for Committee Membership

The call for committee membership is open to rangeland goat producers and commercial farmed goat producers who can bring their industry experience, research and development skills, and a commitment to bolster the committee’s goals. Interested individuals are urged to submit an expression of interest (EOI) to MLA, which should not exceed two pages and must address specified selection criteria such as industry experience, R&D experience, skills and expertise, and motivation for joining GIRDAC.

0
Agriculture Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
2 mins ago
First-of-its-kind Cold Storage Facility Launched in Velpuru Village
In a commendable step towards promoting farmer welfare, Velpuru village in Savalyapuram mandal, Palnadu district, is now home to a groundbreaking cold storage unit. The unit, launched by Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and local MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu, stands as the nation’s first cold storage facility established by the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society. A
First-of-its-kind Cold Storage Facility Launched in Velpuru Village
Mysterious Fish Die-Off Closes Lake Wallace: Is an Invasive Species the Canaries in the Coal Mine?
19 mins ago
Mysterious Fish Die-Off Closes Lake Wallace: Is an Invasive Species the Canaries in the Coal Mine?
Petrol Supply Resumes and Vegetable Supply Partially Restored in Bhopal After Truck Drivers' Strike
20 mins ago
Petrol Supply Resumes and Vegetable Supply Partially Restored in Bhopal After Truck Drivers' Strike
Agwest Machinery Broadens Product Lineup with Shantui and React International Equipment
10 mins ago
Agwest Machinery Broadens Product Lineup with Shantui and React International Equipment
Quantifying Food Loss and Waste: A Global Challenge and Solution
14 mins ago
Quantifying Food Loss and Waste: A Global Challenge and Solution
Peter Hayward Rose: A Legacy of Dedication to Agriculture and Community
16 mins ago
Peter Hayward Rose: A Legacy of Dedication to Agriculture and Community
Latest Headlines
World News
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
12 seconds
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
Philadelphia Police Department's First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration
15 seconds
Philadelphia Police Department's First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
25 seconds
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
Austin Ekeler’s Uncertain Future with LA Chargers Amidst Declining Performance
30 seconds
Austin Ekeler’s Uncertain Future with LA Chargers Amidst Declining Performance
California Legislative Session Interrupted by Protesters Demanding Cease-fire
34 seconds
California Legislative Session Interrupted by Protesters Demanding Cease-fire
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Poised for Significant Growth
36 seconds
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Poised for Significant Growth
Jarrett Stidham Gears Up for Showdown Against Former Team in Week 18
52 seconds
Jarrett Stidham Gears Up for Showdown Against Former Team in Week 18
Jeffrey Bassa Returns to Oregon Ducks, Bolsters Defense for 2024 Season
54 seconds
Jeffrey Bassa Returns to Oregon Ducks, Bolsters Defense for 2024 Season
ANNIKA Foundation and Babygrande Golf Join Forces to Empower Women's Golf
1 min
ANNIKA Foundation and Babygrande Golf Join Forces to Empower Women's Golf
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app