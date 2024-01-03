Mitsubishi Triton’s New Year Flip: Risky Overtaking Maneuver Sparks Outrage

On the first day of the New Year, a silver Mitsubishi Triton became the unfortunate star of a shocking road accident on the D’Aguilar Highway, northwest of Brisbane, Queensland. The incident, caught on dashcam footage, saw the vehicle attempting to overtake a car towing a caravan amidst rainy conditions. As the ute maneuvered past the caravan, its left rear tyre hit a patch of water on the road, causing the vehicle to lose control.

The Flip and Fury

The unexpected encounter with the water resulted in the Mitsubishi Triton swerving wildly across both lanes before it was thrown onto the side embankment. In a heart-stopping moment, the vehicle flipped multiple times, suspended in the air before it finally came to rest upright. Miraculously, the driver managed to exit the vehicle unscathed, escaping what could have been a fatal accident.

Online Outrage and Relief

The dramatic footage of the incident was shared on Facebook, titled ‘Rolling in 2024’. It quickly garnered a strong reaction from social media users, many of whom chastised the driver for his reckless actions. The majority of comments pointed out the dangers of overtaking on a solid line, especially during wet conditions and on a curve. Netizens noted that this act of impatience could have cost lives, putting both the driver and other road users at risk. Despite the criticism, there was also a palpable sense of relief that the incident did not result in any serious injuries.

Police Investigation Underway

The Queensland Police, upon being notified of the accident, launched an investigation. The dashcam footage will play a crucial role in their probe, providing vital clues about the circumstances leading to the accident. Despite the dramatic nature of the crash and the subsequent online furor, the driver’s actions serve as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the consequences of reckless driving.