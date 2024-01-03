en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Mitsubishi Triton’s New Year Flip: Risky Overtaking Maneuver Sparks Outrage

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Mitsubishi Triton’s New Year Flip: Risky Overtaking Maneuver Sparks Outrage

On the first day of the New Year, a silver Mitsubishi Triton became the unfortunate star of a shocking road accident on the D’Aguilar Highway, northwest of Brisbane, Queensland. The incident, caught on dashcam footage, saw the vehicle attempting to overtake a car towing a caravan amidst rainy conditions. As the ute maneuvered past the caravan, its left rear tyre hit a patch of water on the road, causing the vehicle to lose control.

The Flip and Fury

The unexpected encounter with the water resulted in the Mitsubishi Triton swerving wildly across both lanes before it was thrown onto the side embankment. In a heart-stopping moment, the vehicle flipped multiple times, suspended in the air before it finally came to rest upright. Miraculously, the driver managed to exit the vehicle unscathed, escaping what could have been a fatal accident.

Online Outrage and Relief

The dramatic footage of the incident was shared on Facebook, titled ‘Rolling in 2024’. It quickly garnered a strong reaction from social media users, many of whom chastised the driver for his reckless actions. The majority of comments pointed out the dangers of overtaking on a solid line, especially during wet conditions and on a curve. Netizens noted that this act of impatience could have cost lives, putting both the driver and other road users at risk. Despite the criticism, there was also a palpable sense of relief that the incident did not result in any serious injuries.

Police Investigation Underway

The Queensland Police, upon being notified of the accident, launched an investigation. The dashcam footage will play a crucial role in their probe, providing vital clues about the circumstances leading to the accident. Despite the dramatic nature of the crash and the subsequent online furor, the driver’s actions serve as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the consequences of reckless driving.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Industrial Accident in China: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers in Industrial Settings

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Tragic Incident at Bowling Lake: Man Dies After Car Submerges

By BNN Correspondents

Utility Worker Severely Burned in Electrical Mishap: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures

By BNN Correspondents

Lithium-Ion Battery Sparks Garage Fire: Poudre Fire Authority Reiterates Safety Warnings

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Industrial Accident: Worker Crushed, Forklift Driver Flees Scen ...
@Accidents · 7 mins
Tragic Industrial Accident: Worker Crushed, Forklift Driver Flees Scen ...
heart comment 0
Truck Driver Blackburn Hailed as Hero for Saving Life of Jailer

By BNN Correspondents

Truck Driver Blackburn Hailed as Hero for Saving Life of Jailer
Whale-Watching Boat Narrowly Escapes Capsizing Amidst California’s Violent Storms

By BNN Correspondents

Whale-Watching Boat Narrowly Escapes Capsizing Amidst California's Violent Storms
Milwaukee Police Officer Shot During Standoff: A Reminder of the Risks in Domestic Disputes

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Milwaukee Police Officer Shot During Standoff: A Reminder of the Risks in Domestic Disputes
Tragic End to Florida Police Pursuit: Suspect Dies in Crash

By Justice Nwafor

Tragic End to Florida Police Pursuit: Suspect Dies in Crash
Latest Headlines
World News
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
24 seconds
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
36 seconds
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
1 min
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
1 min
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
2 mins
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
2 mins
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
2 mins
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
2 mins
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
2 mins
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app