Mitsubishi Potentially Reviving Pajero with New Generation by 2027

In a recent revelation that’s set the automotive world abuzz, Japanese magazine Best Car has reported that Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, a global automotive giant, is in the early stages of developing a new generation of the Pajero. According to the report, production of the iconic SUV could begin as early as 2027. This speculation has been fueled by comments from senior Mitsubishi executives who believe that the Pajero brand still holds significant value.

Reviving the Pajero Legacy

Both international and local management have dropped hints about the possible introduction of large SUVs to Mitsubishi’s lineup. This includes a new ‘PPV’ and a ‘3-row SUV’, which industry insiders believe could be the Pajero Sport and the Pajero respectively. While the Pajero Sport based on the new Triton is almost a certainty, the return of a full-sized Pajero to compete with heavyweights like the Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series is also a strong possibility.

Mitsubishi’s Future Plans in Australia

Speaking to the potential of a new Pajero, Shaun Westcott, the President and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Australia Limited (MMAL), expressed interest in adding a large SUV to the Australian market. This indicates Mitsubishi’s understanding of Australia’s preference for big SUVs and their plans to cater to this demand.

Maintaining the ‘Mitsubishi-ness’

While the Japanese automaker could leverage its strategic alliance with Nissan, especially with the upcoming Patrol SUV, for development support, it intends to maintain the distinctive ‘Mitsubishi-ness’ in any new vehicle. This means that the new Pajero, despite potential shared underpinnings, will not be a simple rebadge but a vehicle that truly represents Mitsubishi’s heritage and brand philosophy.

As the details remain unconfirmed, the anticipation around this development continues to grow. The clear implication, however, is that Mitsubishi is seriously considering expanding its SUV offerings with models that resonate with the brand’s rich history and pedigree.