en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Mitch Marsh’s Resilient Performance Rescues Australia in Boxing Day Test

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:59 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:16 am EST
Mitch Marsh’s Resilient Performance Rescues Australia in Boxing Day Test

In a gripping Boxing Day Test, Australian cricketer Mitch Marsh emerged as a beacon of resilience, single-handedly steering his team away from a perilous start and establishing a commanding position against Pakistan. Australia was off to a disastrous start, losing its first four wickets for a meager 16 runs, marking their worst beginning to a Test inning since 2016.

Marsh’s Near-Miss Century

Marsh stepped onto the field with his team teetering on the edge. Displaying remarkable composure and skill, he crafted a comeback, notching up 96 runs before being dismissed just shy of a century. This near-miss echoed a similar episode from the first Test in Perth where Marsh was bowled for 90. The Marsh family history added another layer of poignancy to the situation, as Marsh’s brother, Shaun Marsh, had also been run-out for 99 at the same venue almost a decade ago.

153-Run Partnership

Despite the setback, Marsh’s resolute performance, coupled with Steve Smith’s half-century, forged a 153-run partnership that shifted the game’s momentum in Australia’s favor. By the end of day three, Australia stood at 6-187, leading by a robust 241 runs.

Impressive Performances on Both Sides

The match showcased commendable performances from Pakistan’s players as well. Mir Hamza and Shaheen Shah Afridi proved to be formidable adversaries, creating early hurdles for the Australian side. The day’s play was punctuated by a rain delay and a rather unusual incident involving the third umpire getting caught in an elevator.

Marsh’s performance in the Boxing Day Test is a testament to his grit and determination. Despite falling short of a century, his invaluable contribution has set the stage for an intriguing final day of play.

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
Australia Cricket
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery

By Salman Khan

LawConnect Clinches Victory in Thrilling Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

By Salman Khan

Sydney's Grand New Year's Eve Celebration: A Night to Remember

By Geeta Pillai

Unveiling Australia's Top Christmas Toys of 2023: Innovation, Trends, and Safety

By Geeta Pillai

David Warner Bids Emotional Farewell to MCG After Final Test Innings ...
@Australia · 8 mins
David Warner Bids Emotional Farewell to MCG After Final Test Innings ...
heart comment 0
A Look at the Electric Vehicles Set to Electrify Australia in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

A Look at the Electric Vehicles Set to Electrify Australia in 2024
Australia Unveils App Consolidating Dog-Friendly Locations

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Unveils App Consolidating Dog-Friendly Locations
Australian Privacy Commissioner Probes TikTok Over Data Privacy Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Privacy Commissioner Probes TikTok Over Data Privacy Concerns
ASX Closes Near Record High Amid Speculation of U.S. Rate Cuts; Cyber Threats Emerge

By Geeta Pillai

ASX Closes Near Record High Amid Speculation of U.S. Rate Cuts; Cyber Threats Emerge
Latest Headlines
World News
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
41 seconds
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
2 mins
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration
2 mins
Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
2 mins
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
3 mins
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
3 mins
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
3 mins
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
4 mins
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
4 mins
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
3 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app