en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Missing Teenager Found Safe in Sydney’s Inner West

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
Missing Teenager Found Safe in Sydney’s Inner West

In a heartening development, a 14-year-old girl who had mysteriously disappeared from Sydney’s Inner West area was found safe and sound. The teenager, last seen on Lilydale Street in Marrickville around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, 2 January 2024, had caused considerable apprehension and concern. The Inner West Police Area Command, upon receiving the report of her unaccounted absence, promptly initiated a comprehensive search operation.

Community and Media Join Forces

As the clock ticked and the hours passed, the police force was not alone in their quest. The public and the media rallied around, contributing significantly to the search efforts. The concerted endeavor bore fruit when the girl was found in Marrickville, at approximately 1:45 pm on Wednesday, 3 January 2024. The discovery brought a sigh of relief to all involved, ending the anxious wait.

Police Express Gratitude

The police force, relieved at the successful conclusion of their search, expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards the public and the media. Their help in locating the missing teenager had been instrumental in ensuring a happy ending to this potentially distressing incident.

Public Information Release

The news of this incident and the successful resolution was shared with the public through a release. The release highlighted the fact that the views, positions, and conclusions presented are those of the author(s) and not of the media outlet Mirage.News, the platform that published the information in full. This emphasis underscores the objective reporting of the incident, with no editorial influence from the publishing platform.

0
Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Two Men Arrested for Alleged Assault and Restraint of Minors in Mareeba

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic UTV Accident Claims Children's Lives in Peria

By Geeta Pillai

Elders Avengers Triumph in 2023 Southern Smash: A Game-Changer in Regional Cricket

By Salman Khan

Australia's Projection and Apprehensions about Global Minimum Tax Rate

By Geeta Pillai

Queensland Parents Strongly Oppose Four-Day School Week Proposal ...
@Australia · 4 mins
Queensland Parents Strongly Oppose Four-Day School Week Proposal ...
heart comment 0
Woodford Folk Festival and Enga Province Forge Partnership to Boost Tourism and Cultural Exchange

By Geeta Pillai

Woodford Folk Festival and Enga Province Forge Partnership to Boost Tourism and Cultural Exchange
Near-Drowning Incident in North Coogee Prompts Safety Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Near-Drowning Incident in North Coogee Prompts Safety Investigation
Wesleyan Methodist Church Elders Embark on First Overseas Journey to Attend South Pacific Conference

By Geeta Pillai

Wesleyan Methodist Church Elders Embark on First Overseas Journey to Attend South Pacific Conference
Australian Human Rights Commission Exposes Rights Violations Against Refugees

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Human Rights Commission Exposes Rights Violations Against Refugees
Latest Headlines
World News
Crash Diets: Temporary Fix or a Route to Long-Term Damage?
10 seconds
Crash Diets: Temporary Fix or a Route to Long-Term Damage?
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Returns to WWE: What's Next?
30 seconds
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Returns to WWE: What's Next?
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
31 seconds
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
Jaden Springer Steps Up, Leads 76ers to Victory Over Bulls
1 min
Jaden Springer Steps Up, Leads 76ers to Victory Over Bulls
Junior Doctors in England Initiate Longest Strike in NHS History
1 min
Junior Doctors in England Initiate Longest Strike in NHS History
Winnipeg Jets Secure 4-2 Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
1 min
Winnipeg Jets Secure 4-2 Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
Montreal Canadiens Break Dallas Stars' Winning Streak in NHL Matchup
1 min
Montreal Canadiens Break Dallas Stars' Winning Streak in NHL Matchup
Ja Morant: Return to the Court Amid Controversy and Criticism
1 min
Ja Morant: Return to the Court Amid Controversy and Criticism
Mark Levin Criticizes Biden Administration: Warns of 'Insurrection' and 'Iron Triangle'
2 mins
Mark Levin Criticizes Biden Administration: Warns of 'Insurrection' and 'Iron Triangle'
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
31 seconds
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app