Missing Teenager Found Safe in Sydney’s Inner West

In a heartening development, a 14-year-old girl who had mysteriously disappeared from Sydney’s Inner West area was found safe and sound. The teenager, last seen on Lilydale Street in Marrickville around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, 2 January 2024, had caused considerable apprehension and concern. The Inner West Police Area Command, upon receiving the report of her unaccounted absence, promptly initiated a comprehensive search operation.

Community and Media Join Forces

As the clock ticked and the hours passed, the police force was not alone in their quest. The public and the media rallied around, contributing significantly to the search efforts. The concerted endeavor bore fruit when the girl was found in Marrickville, at approximately 1:45 pm on Wednesday, 3 January 2024. The discovery brought a sigh of relief to all involved, ending the anxious wait.

Police Express Gratitude

The police force, relieved at the successful conclusion of their search, expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards the public and the media. Their help in locating the missing teenager had been instrumental in ensuring a happy ending to this potentially distressing incident.

Public Information Release

