en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Miramar Resources Pioneers FLEM Survey in Mount Vernon Project: Aiming at New Mineralization

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:15 pm EST
Miramar Resources Pioneers FLEM Survey in Mount Vernon Project: Aiming at New Mineralization

Miramar Resources Ltd, an Australian mining company listed on the ASX under the ticker M2R, is pushing the envelope of exploration at the Mount Vernon Project, located within the larger Bangemall Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. The firm is undertaking a pioneering approach, implementing a fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) survey. This technique, a novelty in this region, is designed to improve the identification of drilling targets.

Exploring New Mineralization

The FLEM survey is a part of Miramar’s broader exploration strategy to unearth a novel form of nickel, copper, and platinum group element (PGE) mineralization in the locale, which mirrors the extensive Norilsk deposits in Siberia. The geological setting encompasses the Kulkatharra Dolerite sills within the Warakurna Large Igneous Province, a geology analogous to that surrounding the substantial Nebo and Babel nickel-copper deposits in the West Musgraves. This correlation hints at the potential for significant mineral deposits in Mount Vernon.

Building on Previous Efforts

Earlier exploration efforts at the site included a Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey, which pinpointed numerous electromagnetic anomalies, especially at the juncture of a dolerite sill and sulphidic sediments. Follow-up rock chip sampling corroborated the existence of coarse-grained sulphides. The current FLEM survey, in particular, aims at high-priority VTEM anomalies to hone the prospects for future drilling, with a keen eye on the Vernon Gap target that has demonstrated historical evidence of notable nickel and copper.

Future Plans and Expectations

For 2024, Miramar has charted out a robust plan that includes completing FLEM surveys, performing drill testing with reverse circulation (RC), scrutinizing historical SkyTEM anomalies at the newly granted Trouble Bore Licence, advancing other tenement applications, and searching for fresh exploration sites. Allan Kelly, the company’s executive chair, is confident about the Bangemall region’s potential to evolve into a new nickel province and is buoyant about unveiling the project’s full potential.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
13 seconds ago
Oxfam Report: Wealth of Australia's Richest Triples Amidst Rising Poverty
While many Australians grapple with financial struggles, with one in eight living in poverty, a new report by Oxfam brings to light the stark contrast of wealth accumulation in the nation. According to the report, the cumulative wealth of Australia’s three richest individuals, Gina Rinehart, Andrew Forrest, and Harry Triguboff, has more than doubled since
Oxfam Report: Wealth of Australia's Richest Triples Amidst Rising Poverty
Julian Cochran: Reshaping Adelaide's Music Scene with the North Adelaide Concert Hall
10 mins ago
Julian Cochran: Reshaping Adelaide's Music Scene with the North Adelaide Concert Hall
School Avoidance: A New Perspective from Travancore School's Rebecca Plunkett
16 mins ago
School Avoidance: A New Perspective from Travancore School's Rebecca Plunkett
Electricity Prices Soar Despite Lower Demand Amid Global Gas Price Trends
27 seconds ago
Electricity Prices Soar Despite Lower Demand Amid Global Gas Price Trends
Super Retail Group's Shares Soar to Record High on Back of Positive Trading Update
6 mins ago
Super Retail Group's Shares Soar to Record High on Back of Positive Trading Update
Woolworths Store Vandalized in Response to Australia Day Merchandise Decision
9 mins ago
Woolworths Store Vandalized in Response to Australia Day Merchandise Decision
Latest Headlines
World News
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
22 seconds
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
24 seconds
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
Rutherford Institute Challenges U.S. Census Bureau's Invasive Data Collection
27 seconds
Rutherford Institute Challenges U.S. Census Bureau's Invasive Data Collection
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Race
29 seconds
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Race
Senator T.J. Shope's Vision for Maricopa: Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Job Creation
33 seconds
Senator T.J. Shope's Vision for Maricopa: Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Job Creation
Europe Leads in Baby Product Innovations, Organic Claims Dominate Launches
38 seconds
Europe Leads in Baby Product Innovations, Organic Claims Dominate Launches
Nixon Announces Halt to American Bombing in North Vietnam amidst Peace Talks
48 seconds
Nixon Announces Halt to American Bombing in North Vietnam amidst Peace Talks
Princeton Care Center Closure: A Case of Negligence and Recklessness
1 min
Princeton Care Center Closure: A Case of Negligence and Recklessness
Unexpected Turnover Leads to Upset Loss for No. 7 LSU in Women's College Basketball
2 mins
Unexpected Turnover Leads to Upset Loss for No. 7 LSU in Women's College Basketball
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app