Miramar Resources Pioneers FLEM Survey in Mount Vernon Project: Aiming at New Mineralization

Miramar Resources Ltd, an Australian mining company listed on the ASX under the ticker M2R, is pushing the envelope of exploration at the Mount Vernon Project, located within the larger Bangemall Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. The firm is undertaking a pioneering approach, implementing a fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) survey. This technique, a novelty in this region, is designed to improve the identification of drilling targets.

Exploring New Mineralization

The FLEM survey is a part of Miramar’s broader exploration strategy to unearth a novel form of nickel, copper, and platinum group element (PGE) mineralization in the locale, which mirrors the extensive Norilsk deposits in Siberia. The geological setting encompasses the Kulkatharra Dolerite sills within the Warakurna Large Igneous Province, a geology analogous to that surrounding the substantial Nebo and Babel nickel-copper deposits in the West Musgraves. This correlation hints at the potential for significant mineral deposits in Mount Vernon.

Building on Previous Efforts

Earlier exploration efforts at the site included a Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey, which pinpointed numerous electromagnetic anomalies, especially at the juncture of a dolerite sill and sulphidic sediments. Follow-up rock chip sampling corroborated the existence of coarse-grained sulphides. The current FLEM survey, in particular, aims at high-priority VTEM anomalies to hone the prospects for future drilling, with a keen eye on the Vernon Gap target that has demonstrated historical evidence of notable nickel and copper.

Future Plans and Expectations

For 2024, Miramar has charted out a robust plan that includes completing FLEM surveys, performing drill testing with reverse circulation (RC), scrutinizing historical SkyTEM anomalies at the newly granted Trouble Bore Licence, advancing other tenement applications, and searching for fresh exploration sites. Allan Kelly, the company’s executive chair, is confident about the Bangemall region’s potential to evolve into a new nickel province and is buoyant about unveiling the project’s full potential.