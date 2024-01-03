en English
Accidents

Miraculous Escape for Australians on Japan Airlines Flight Following Runway Collision

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:40 pm EST
Miraculous Escape for Australians on Japan Airlines Flight Following Runway Collision

In a remarkable turn of events, twelve Australians onboard a Japan Airlines jet escaped unscathed when their aircraft ignited after a collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. The JAL flight collided with a Japan Coast Guard plane as it landed, leading to a fire. Despite the terrifying circumstances, all 367 passengers and 12 crew members were safely evacuated, with only minor injuries reported.

Flight 516: A Narrow Escape

The passengers’ harrowing escape from the burning jetliner was facilitated by the crew’s rigorous training, a veteran pilot, and the well-drilled evacuation procedure. Notably, the passengers showed commendable discipline, leaving their belongings behind in compliance with the crew’s instructions. The evacuation was completed swiftly, with only one passenger sustaining bruises and 13 others seeking medical consultations due to physical discomfort.

Unflinching Fuselage and Advanced Aircraft Design

The Airbus A350 900, which made the fiery landing in Tokyo, was equipped with emergency exits and slides, fire-resistant materials, and a well-informed flight crew. The aircraft’s fuselage withstood the fire for 18 minutes, allowing passengers ample time to escape. The effective implementation of aviation safety regulations, significantly strengthened after previous accidents, played a crucial role in this successful evacuation.

Investigation Underway

The collision on the runway led to the unfortunate death of five Coast Guard members on the smaller government plane. Investigations are currently underway to ascertain the cause of the crash. Dramatic footage of the incident has been captured, showing the collision and the subsequent fire. Despite the tragic loss of life, the extraordinary passenger compliance and quick action of the crew averted a larger catastrophe.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

