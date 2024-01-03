en English
Accidents

Miraculous Escape for Australians in Fiery Plane Collision

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:39 pm EST
Miraculous Escape for Australians in Fiery Plane Collision

In a remarkable sequence of events, 12 Australians have emerged unscathed from a fiery plane collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. The group was on board Japan Airlines Flight 516, which collided with a coastguard plane during landing. Despite the ensuing fire that engulfed the passenger jet, all passengers survived, thanks to the crew’s rigorous training and the swift response of airport fire crews.

Collision at Haneda Airport

The collision took place on the runway, where the Japan Airlines jet and the coastguard plane were set on their respective paths. The incident resulted in the death of five of the six crew members on the smaller aircraft, while every single passenger on the jet, including the 12 Australians, managed to escape without any life-threatening injuries. The fire raged on for over six hours before it was finally extinguished.

The Escape

The miraculous escape can be attributed to the well-drilled evacuation process and the crew’s rigorous training. The passengers, including the Australian group, were evacuated swiftly and efficiently. The airport’s fire crews played a crucial role in ensuring a clear evacuation path for the passengers, averting a potentially catastrophic situation.

Investigation Underway

As the dust settles, an investigation into the cause of the accident has been initiated. Multiple theories are being probed in a bid to recreate the chain of events that led to the collision. The coastguard plane was bound for central Japan to deliver supplies after an earthquake, while the passenger jet had arrived from Sapporo. The investigation will also look into whether there were any procedural lapses that might have contributed to the accident.

Accidents Australia Crime
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

