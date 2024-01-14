Minns Government Boosts Ambulance Services with Over 100 New Paramedics in Regional NSW

Ambulance services in New South Wales (NSW) are set for a substantial boost as the Minns Government delivers on its 2023 election pledge. Over 100 new paramedics are ready to take up their duties in regional areas, fulfilling the government’s commitment to enhance emergency medical services outside of metropolitan centers.

Increasing Paramedics in Regional NSW

These new healthcare professionals are expected to commence their duties in various regional locations such as Lismore, Mudgee, and Goulburn. This follows a rigorous six-week induction program designed to equip them with essential skills for the challenging task ahead. The induction of the new paramedics is expected to significantly improve medical response times and healthcare accessibility in regional NSW.

Part of a Broader Healthcare Initiative

This move forms part of a more extensive suite of measures by the Minns Labor Government to build a robust regional workforce and improve healthcare delivery across regional communities. A total of 500 paramedics will be recruited over a four-year period, aiming to address workforce shortages and improve healthcare access in regional, rural, and remote communities.

Following a Landmark Pay Agreement

The deployment of the new paramedics comes in the wake of a landmark $500 million pay agreement concluded last year. This historic deal, advocated by the Health Services Union and signed off by the government, has paved the way for this significant boost in ambulance services. The NSW Ambulance Chief Executive has expressed anticipation for the new paramedics to enhance the capacity to provide high-quality care to patients across the state.