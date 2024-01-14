en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Minns Government Boosts Ambulance Services with Over 100 New Paramedics in Regional NSW

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:27 pm EST
Minns Government Boosts Ambulance Services with Over 100 New Paramedics in Regional NSW

Ambulance services in New South Wales (NSW) are set for a substantial boost as the Minns Government delivers on its 2023 election pledge. Over 100 new paramedics are ready to take up their duties in regional areas, fulfilling the government’s commitment to enhance emergency medical services outside of metropolitan centers.

Increasing Paramedics in Regional NSW

These new healthcare professionals are expected to commence their duties in various regional locations such as Lismore, Mudgee, and Goulburn. This follows a rigorous six-week induction program designed to equip them with essential skills for the challenging task ahead. The induction of the new paramedics is expected to significantly improve medical response times and healthcare accessibility in regional NSW.

Part of a Broader Healthcare Initiative

This move forms part of a more extensive suite of measures by the Minns Labor Government to build a robust regional workforce and improve healthcare delivery across regional communities. A total of 500 paramedics will be recruited over a four-year period, aiming to address workforce shortages and improve healthcare access in regional, rural, and remote communities.

Following a Landmark Pay Agreement

The deployment of the new paramedics comes in the wake of a landmark $500 million pay agreement concluded last year. This historic deal, advocated by the Health Services Union and signed off by the government, has paved the way for this significant boost in ambulance services. The NSW Ambulance Chief Executive has expressed anticipation for the new paramedics to enhance the capacity to provide high-quality care to patients across the state.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 hour ago
Tragic Beach Incident Claims Life, Investigation Underway
On a tranquil Sunday morning, the serene atmosphere of Middleton Beach was broken by a tragic incident. A man, aged in his 40s, was found unconscious in the waters, a sight that sent ripples of shock and dismay through the nearby onlookers. A passer-by, whose identity has not been revealed, noticed the man struggling in
Tragic Beach Incident Claims Life, Investigation Underway
Contrasting Victories for Djokovic and Sabalenka at Melbourne 2024
1 hour ago
Contrasting Victories for Djokovic and Sabalenka at Melbourne 2024
Experience Melbourne Beyond Tennis: A Vacation Guide for the Australian Open 2024
1 hour ago
Experience Melbourne Beyond Tennis: A Vacation Guide for the Australian Open 2024
Australian Open 2024: Anticipating Historic Crowd Sizes and New Milestones
1 hour ago
Australian Open 2024: Anticipating Historic Crowd Sizes and New Milestones
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan's Tragic Demise in Bali Accident: A Legacy of Life Amidst Grief
1 hour ago
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan's Tragic Demise in Bali Accident: A Legacy of Life Amidst Grief
The Serendipitous Journey of 'Padam Padam': From Near-Transfer to Kylie Minogue's Signature Anthem
1 hour ago
The Serendipitous Journey of 'Padam Padam': From Near-Transfer to Kylie Minogue's Signature Anthem
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
46 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
47 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
47 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
48 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
48 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
48 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
48 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
49 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
49 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
15 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
15 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app