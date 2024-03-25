Mildura Man Fined $20,000 for Dumping 100,000 Tyres, Leaving $900K Clean-Up Bill

In a recent Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) crackdown, a Mildura farm worker and disability pensioner, Colin John Thomson, faces the consequences of his actions after illegally dumping over 100,000 waste tyres on a rural property. The incident has sparked a significant environmental and financial turmoil, leaving the deceased property owner's family with a hefty $900,000 clean-up bill. Thomson, who earned $266,120 for his illicit services, has been convicted, fined, and ordered to complete community service, alongside repaying the clean-up costs.

Background and Discovery

The saga unfolded near Mildura, where Thomson, 65, concealed the waste tyres among trees and scrub on a woman's farm without her knowledge. The covert operation spanned a decade, from 2005 to 2015, during which Thomson was compensated by local businesses to dispose of their waste tyres. The enormous tyre stockpile came to light following the farm owner's death, revealing a grim inheritance for the executor of the estate, Maureen Engledow, and her family. Engledow's discovery of the hidden tyres prompted a costly and challenging clean-up effort, involving the sale of assets and draining of family savings.

The Legal Outcome

Facing charges of polluting land and causing an environmental hazard, Thomson was brought before the Mildura Magistrates’ Court. Despite pleading hardship, the court ordered Thomson to repay nearly $900,000 in clean-up costs and fined him $20,000. Additionally, Thomson must complete 200 hours of unpaid community service as part of his sentence. The court's decision underscores the severe breach of trust and the extensive environmental and financial damage caused by Thomson's actions.

Broader Implications and EPA's Stance

The EPA's chief investigator, Greg Elms, highlighted the growing issue of waste tyre dumping across Australia, emphasizing the environmental risks and cleanup challenges it presents. Dumped tyres can lead to toxic fires, create breeding grounds for vermin, and mar the natural beauty of the landscape. This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of illegal dumping and the importance of proper waste management practices. The EPA urges the public to report illegal tyre dumping to prevent such environmental hazards and protect community health.

The Mildura tyre dumping case sheds light on the broader issue of waste management and the need for vigilance and responsibility in disposing of waste correctly. As communities grapple with the growing problem of waste tyre dumping, this incident serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the environmental, financial, and legal repercussions of such activities. It calls for collective action and awareness to safeguard the environment against the detrimental effects of improper waste disposal.