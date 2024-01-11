en English
Australia

Mildura Man Alex Vale Faces Serious Charges, Denied Bail Despite Denial

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
Mildura Man Alex Vale Faces Serious Charges, Denied Bail Despite Denial

In a shocking turn of events, 25-year-old Alex Vale of Mildura stands accused of a series of serious offenses, including assault with intent to commit sexual assault. The charges are the result of a disturbing incident where Vale allegedly broke into a house and assaulted a 50-year-old woman.

Mildura Man Denies Serious Charges

In an appearance at the Mildura Magistrates’ Court, Vale dismissed the serious allegations against him. Despite his protests, asserting he is not ‘some kind of sex pest’ as the charges suggest, the court viewed the accusations differently.

No Bail for Accused

Alex Vale’s plea for understanding fell on deaf ears as the court denied him bail. As a result, Vale will remain in custody while the case continues, serving as a stark reminder of the gravity of his alleged actions.

Case Continues Amid Growing Concerns

The case against Vale is ongoing, with the court proceedings showcasing the seriousness of the charges. The incident has caused significant concern among the Mildura community, with residents hoping for a swift and just resolution.

Crime
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

