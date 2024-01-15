Mildura Crime Investigation Unit Brings Down Alleged Criminal Trio

In a striking display of law enforcement, detectives from the Mildura Crime Investigation Unit, on January 12, arrested three men in Mildura, discovered in an allegedly stolen vehicle. The incident unraveled around noon on Seventh Street when the detectives attempted to intercept the vehicle. The driver, in a futile attempt to evade capture, tried to flee but was promptly apprehended along with the other occupants of the vehicle.

Unearthing the Illicit

Upon searching the vehicle, the authorities unveiled a trove of illegal items. The haul included drugs, ammunition, and weapons, underscoring the magnitude of the crime. The detectives’ meticulous investigation led to the unearthing of a cache that paints a grave picture of organized crime.

The Accused

The arrested individuals include a 22-year-old from Grovedale, a 30-year-old from Queenscliff, and a 32-year-old from Mildura. These men now face an array of serious charges. The allegations against them consist of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drugs, handling proceeds of crime and theft of a motor vehicle. They are also accused of dealing with stolen goods and possession of an imitation firearm by a prohibited person, among other weapons offenses.

Further Charges and Upcoming Trial

The 32-year-old man from Mildura is additionally charged with dangerous driving during a police pursuit and breaches of bail conditions. These charges further emphasize the seriousness of the alleged crimes. The three accused will face their day in court, as they are expected to appear before the Mildura Magistrates’ Court on April 10. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies in their pursuit of justice.