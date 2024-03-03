Mikhaila Warburton Launches 'Creating Her Way' Podcast to Empower Women in Australia's Creative Industry

Senior consultant at Creative Nations and pioneer of the groundbreaking female creative movement 'Less Than 10% - Fuck That', Mikhaila Warburton, has unveiled a new podcast titled 'Creating Her Way'. This initiative aims to sustain the dialogue sparked by Warburton's movement, providing a platform to support and inspire women in the creative sector to pursue and excel in their careers. Warburton's movement and the podcast emerge in response to the stark underrepresentation of female creative directors in Australia, seeking to galvanize change and enhance diversity and inclusion within the industry.

Empowering Voices in the Creative Arena

'Creating Her Way' is set to feature a diverse lineup of guests, including Innocean CEO and creator of Fck the Cupcakes, Jasmin Bedir, creative director at M&C Saatchi's Re, Sionen Adijans, and the founders of Mums in Ads, Regina Stroombergen and Julia Spencer. The podcast will delve into a variety of pertinent issues, such as navigating the challenges faced by women in the creative industry, strategies for maintaining female leadership, and the experiences of mothers returning to work. By addressing these topics, Warburton's podcast aims to shed light on the obstacles women face and explore pathways to overcome them.

Addressing Industry Challenges

Recent WGEA gender pay gap data highlights the persistent challenges within the creative industry, emphasizing the need for significant change. 'Creating Her Way' not only seeks to continue the conversation but also to spur action towards a more inclusive and equitable industry. The podcast resonates with the sentiments of many women in advertising who advocate for breaking traditional norms to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion. Through sharing stories and experiences, Warburton's podcast aspires to inspire women to support each other and strive for leadership roles within the creative sphere.

Initiatives for a Positive Change

Last year's collaboration between Innocean and Paper Moose to launch the 'Drop The Shade' survey brought to light the industry's appetite for a healthier discourse. The survey's preliminary findings reveal a desire among creative professionals for constructive feedback and a more supportive work environment. With 80% of respondents admitting to giving feedback or publicly commenting on others' work, the survey underscores the impact of negativity on talent retention and the discouragement of emerging talent. 'Creating Her Way' aligns with these initiatives, offering a platform for positive change and encouraging a shift towards a more nurturing and inclusive industry.

As 'Creating Her Way' takes the stage, it holds the promise of driving meaningful change in Australia's creative industry. By amplifying the voices of women and fostering a culture of support and empowerment, Mikhaila Warburton's latest venture is a beacon of hope for aspiring female creatives. The podcast not only continues the vital conversations needed for progress but also stands as a testament to the power of collective action in shaping a more inclusive future.