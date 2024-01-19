Mighty Kingdom Shareholders Defend Board, Reject Yeend's Overhaul Proposal

Shareholders of the embattled game developer, Mighty Kingdom, have spoken, rejecting a disruptive bid by activist shareholder, Shane Yeend, to overthrow the company's board of directors. The decision communicated their preference for stability and faith in the existing board and the company's direction.

Overwhelming Rejection of Yeend's Proposal

The vote result was a resounding no to Yeend's resolutions, with less than 10% of shareholders supporting his proposal. Further, less than 34% of total shares were in favor, and intriguingly, half of those votes were from Yeend himself and his related companies. Yeend, also the founder and CEO of Gamestar Interactive, a major shareholder in Mighty Kingdom, had served as CEO of the gaming company for a brief period.

Frosty Relations and Employee Discontent

Yeend's relationship with the Mighty Kingdom board turned publicly hostile following his departure. This acrimony led to his proposal to overhaul the board, a prospect that didn't sit well with the company's employees. More than half of the workforce voiced concerns about a potential exodus if Yeend's proposals were to pass.

A Vote of Confidence in Current Leadership

Current chair, David Butorac, regarded the vote as an endorsement of the board's strategy and the talent present within the company. He underscored the focus on operational excellence, strategic investments, and sustainable growth. The company, he said, is keen on ending distractions and concentrating on restoring shareholder value, including securing strategic investments.