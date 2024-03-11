Michelle Visage Takes Reigns as Host for Drag Race Down Under Season 4

In a groundbreaking move for Drag Race Down Under, Michelle Visage, a seasoned judge within the Drag Race franchise, has been announced as the host for its fourth season, succeeding RuPaul. This transition marks a significant milestone in Visage's 15-year tenure with the franchise, heralding a new era for the show down under. Accompanying her in the upcoming season, comedian Rhys Nicholson will continue to serve as a judge, promising fans an exciting blend of talent, humor, and competition among contestants from Australia and New Zealand.

Path to the Main Stage

Michelle Visage's journey with the Drag Race franchise began in 2011, quickly becoming a fan favorite for her insightful critiques, unwavering support for contestants, and her fierce style. Her appointment as the host of Drag Race Down Under season 4 not only highlights her significant contributions to the franchise but also underscores the trust and respect she has garnered from RuPaul, who will remain involved as the executive producer. Visage's new role is a testament to her dedication and passion for the drag community, promising to bring a fresh and invigorating energy to the show.

Continuing the Legacy

RuPaul's decision to pass the hosting baton to Michelle Visage is seen as a strategic move to further elevate the franchise's global appeal and diversity. With RuPaul at the helm as executive producer, the show is poised to continue its legacy of championing drag culture, while also embracing change and innovation through Visage's leadership. The upcoming season is set to feature ten vibrant contestants from Australia and New Zealand, each vying for the coveted title of 'Down Under's Next Drag Superstar' and a significant cash prize. This season promises to be a celebration of the unique charm, humor, and talent that the region's drag scene has to offer.

A Bright Future Ahead

As fans eagerly anticipate the premiere of Drag Race Down Under season 4 later this year, the show's future looks brighter than ever under Michelle Visage's stewardship. Her vast experience, coupled with her genuine love for the art of drag, sets the stage for a season that will undoubtedly captivate audiences and showcase the incredible talent Down Under. With Visage at the forefront, the franchise is poised to continue breaking barriers and celebrating the diversity and creativity of drag culture around the world.