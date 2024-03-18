Michelle Keegan Returns to Australia for Ten Pound Poms Series Two Filming

Michelle Keegan is back in Australia, ready to dazzle her fans once again in the much-anticipated second series of Ten Pound Poms.

The actress shared a sneak peek of her toned midriff in a casual outfit on Instagram, marking her return to the 'land down under' for the continuation of the BBC drama. Keegan, alongside co-stars Faye Marsay and Warren Brown, is set to reprise her role as Kate, further exploring the adventures of Brits seeking a fresh start in Australia.

Back Down Under: Michelle's Australian Adventure

Upon her arrival in Sydney, Michelle Keegan wasted no time in getting into character. Her social media updates not only teased her stylish off-camera looks but also hinted at the exciting developments in store for Ten Pound Poms fans. The BBC drama's first series captivated viewers with its portrayal of post-war Brits emigrating to Australia for just ten pounds, promising a new life full of opportunities.

What's Next for Kate and Co.?

The end of the first series left audiences on the edge of their seats with a dramatic cliffhanger. As filming for series two gets underway, anticipation builds around the fate of nurse Kate Thorne and the Roberts family as they navigate their second year in Australia. With new characters and challenges on the horizon, the show aims to delve deeper into the complexities of starting over in a foreign land. The introduction of the Skinner family from Ireland and the dubious landlord Benny Bates promises to add new layers to the storyline.

A Fresh Start: Hopes and Challenges

Danny Brocklehurst, the show's writer, creator, and executive producer, expressed his enthusiasm for the second series, citing the positive viewer response to the first season. The show's ability to tap into a lesser-known chapter of British history and tell compelling stories of real-life emigrants has resonated with audiences. As the characters continue their journey down under, the second series of Ten Pound Poms is poised to explore the realities of pursuing the Australian dream, with all its promises and pitfalls.